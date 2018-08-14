Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Tottenham stadium delay is a huge headache for both the club and the FA

Joe Holland
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
612   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:07 IST

Tottenham Hotspur were supposed to start the 2018-19 Premier League season in their new, 62,000 seater stadium. However, construction has overrun both in time and money, with the project hundreds of millions of pounds over budget and not ready for use in time for Spurs' opening home game against Fulham on August 18th.

These monetary constraints are the main reason behind the remarkably complete lack of summer signings for a side that finished third in the Premier League last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy has asked for continued patience from fans

Citing safety concerns as the issue, chairman Daniel Levy has activated a clause with the FA allowing them to instead use Wembley for the first few fixtures of the season. At least one of their Champions League games will need to be played at Wembley, unless UEFA approve a change to the schedule which would allow away games to be played first.

However, both of these scenarios would be unprecedented in the history of the Champions League. So it is unclear whether or not they would be acceptable to the governing body.

An additional sticking point is Tottenham's home game against Manchester City on the 28th of October. Wembley is playing host to an NFL game on the same day, and it takes four days to convert the stadium from American football to regular football.

So basically, it would be impossible to double up in any circumstance (even if the game was switched to earlier on in the weekend). If the stadium isn't ready in time for that game, then they'll be left with one of three options:

1. Use another stadium as their 'home' stadium, for example Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, likely at a huge additional cost.

2. Reverse the fixture and play it in Manchester instead.

3. Postpone the game entirely.

It is unlikely the FA would be amenable to any of these suggestions. At the same time, just like with the Champions League, there is no precedent for this happening, so there is no indication of what punishment could be meted out, or if Tottenham would simply be allowed to exercise one of these options.

Either way, the Spurs face a tough race to get their stadium ready in order to stave off any further embarrassment and/or negative repercussions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Wembley Stadium
Joe Holland
CONTRIBUTOR
5 players who played for both Arsenal and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Are Tottenham Hotspur's stadium expenses beginning to bite?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham to make first signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Is the early closure of the transfer window a stroke of...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Need to Play The Next Few Months Perfectly to...
RELATED STORY
Is John Stones the perfect replacement for Toby...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur's chances of success in the...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: John Terry does Spurs a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us