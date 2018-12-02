Tottenham star believes his side can beat Arsenal and end the Emirates hoodoo

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Hugo Lloris feels his side can come back from the Emirates with all three points, but will have to play out of their skins to achieve the feat at one of their lesser favorite stadiums.

The Frenchman knows his side will develop energy, intensity and desire against their fierce rivals, especially after two positive results against Chelsea and Inter Milan.

In case you didn't know...

The Lilywhites have won just once in their last 25 visits to Arsenal, their last victory being a 3-2 win way back in November 2010. However, they have won their last seven Premier League London derby matches - a sign that reveals why Lloris is positive ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports, the World Cup winner said:

"We are still running after a win at the Emirates... it is a hard place to get the win but I think it is possible. We believe we can do it. But any positive result is still good for the team because they are still three points behind us and at the end, we want to keep them behind us.

He also acknowledged Arsenal's form and attacking nature under new boss Unai Emery and at the same time, accepted that his side have to prepare as well as they can. He continued:

"Arsenal have done very well at the beginning of the season, just losing two games. It's a team who are difficult to beat with a new manager and new ideas of football and I think it is going to be a tough as every derby is.

We will develop a lot of energy, a lot of passion, a lot of desire and a lot of concentration. You need to play at your best to win this game."

Video

More of this will be needed from the Spurs skipper if they have to upstage the Gunners on their own turf.

What's next?

At the moment, nothing stands between these two giants and their red-hot rivalry. On the day full of derbies at the Premier League, the North London derby is scheduled to begin at 14:05 hours. (19:35 IST)

Post this fixture, Arsenal and Tottenham take on Manchester United and Southampton respectively.