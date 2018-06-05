Tottenham transfer news: €55 million bid for 18-year-old rejected, Alderweireld update and more - June 5, 2018

€60 million is what they are being asked to pay for the teenage talent!

This might be disconcerting

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Another usual day on the cards for Spurs but it does give an indication that the North London club are going to spend a lot of money in the transfer market this summer.

There are some updates regarding De Ligt and Xherdan Shaqiri and some words from Toby Alderweireld about his future. So without making any more fuss, let us begin.

Toby Alderweireld speaks

Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few weeks, has opened up about his future. The center-back affirmed that his future depends entirely in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Cartilage Free Captain quoted him: “My contract [at Spurs] lasts another two years. Tottenham decides my future. Of course, I have my own idea, but that is not the case now. The past season was tough, but I’m glad that I could play the last four matches. That means that I am ready for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas is of the opinion that the former Atletico Madrid defender, who he believes is the best defender in the world when in form, should be sold off since Davinson Sanchez has been phenomenal for the Lilywhites.

“That Spurs defence looked pretty solid for most of the campaign and Sanchez was a key part of that, so the club may look at how much it would cost to keep Alderweireld and believe they have a better value for money option in Sanchez. In many respects, I probably agree with that.

“I would love Toby to stay because I believe he is the best defender in the world when he is right at it, but we will see where it goes from here. I’m sure there will be plenty of big clubs trying to sign him, with Manchester United believed to be among those.”

Shaqiri update

Relegated with Stoke

Since Stoke City are relegated, most of their team is set to be dismantled as it is not possible for the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri to spend a season in the second division of England.

And according to Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are interested in activating his £12 million release clause to price him out of Britannia.

Spurs have no delight

Or De Ligt (you see what I did there?). Apparently, if this report from Transfer Market Web is to be believed, Spurs have opened the bidding for Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt with an offer worth €55 million.

Ajax, however, have refused the offer as they want a mammoth €60 million bid for the teenager.