Tottenham transfer news: £66 million star offered to Spurs and Chelsea, Alderweireld replacement found and more - June 18, 2018

All the transfer news surrounding Tottenham Hotspur!

Pochettino and Mourinho to be busy in the summer?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! A busier-than-usual day for the Lilywhites as there are four strong stories surrounding the North London outfit.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

Possible replacement for Alderweireld

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is perhaps on the verge of leaving the North Londoners as there is a report of Spurs looking to sign a defender to replace him. Taking this story from a report from football.london, who don’t mention the source of the rumour, claim that the Lilywhites want to sign Rafael Toloi from Atalanta.

Despite being a defender, the Brazilian has a great ability to play with the ball as he given four assists and scored three goals in 39 games for the Italian outfit.

And this is perhaps a good news for Manchester United since Spurs will need funds to make signings and the sale of Alderweireld gives them that.

Fekir offered to Spurs

Fekir almost joined Liverpool

After his move to Liverpool collapsed in the final moment due to a problem with his knee, it seems as though Lyon want to pressurise the Reds by offering him to their rivals.

According to The Sun, Nabil Fekir has now been offered to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for £66 million. Liverpool wanted to pay £53 million after taking into account his knee problems.

Spurs open talks with potential Dembele replacement

The word around the campfire is that Tottenham want to sell Mousa Dembele before his contract expires next summer. He is already in his 30s and the best offer Spurs are getting for him is from China

They are perhaps confident of selling him as according to L’Equipe, the North London outfit have opened negotiations with Lyon for Tanguy N’Dombele, who is a very talented 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

There is, however, little chance of the North London club signing him as Levy is offering €40 million while the French giants want €60 million.

Juve closing in on Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes is a player that Spurs have been linked with very recently by The Sun. There is, however, some bad news on this front as Juventus are lining up a move for the former Valencia star.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus want the Portuguese star as Barcelona ask for in excess of €37 million. His wages are also a problem for his potential suitors.