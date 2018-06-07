Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Tottenham Transfer News: Ambivalent De Ligt reports, Martial talks open and more - June 6, 2018

It looks like the end of the road for Martial!

The Futbol Joker
FEATURED WRITER
News 07 Jun 2018, 00:32 IST
3.09K

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Martial to be sold?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup today. There are quite a few stories surrounding the Lilywhites today as it has been an above average day for the North London outfit.

From quotes on Alderweireld and Pochettino to updates on De Ligt and Anthony Martial – you will find it all here. So here we go!

Darren Anderton speaks out

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Darren Anderton has spoken about Toby Alderweireld and his potential departure from the club. He believes that the Belgian will leave in the summer and that Manchester United can afford to sign him.

“I think [Toby] Alderweireld will leave Tottenham this summer,” Anderton told Bwin.

“Until his injury, he was the best defender in the Premier League so his situation is definitely a problem for the club.

“Alderweireld will move on this summer because he wants to be paid what the best defenders earn and Tottenham won’t do that.

“Manchester United can afford to pay him far more money and he will massively boost their chances of winning the Premier League.”

He further continued and spoke about Mauricio Pochettino. Anderton said that while it would be difficult to reject Real Madrid, it is unlikely that the Argentine will join Real Madrid this summer unless Spurs fail to hold on to their key players.

"It will be very tough for Pochettino to turn down Real Madrid, but I don’t think he will make the move this summer," Anderton continued.

"Pochettino is all about the long-term and he is building something special at Tottenham, especially with the new stadium coming and youngsters getting a lot of game time. Pochettino has been the biggest reason for Tottenham’s success and it was huge for the club to sign him to a new contract.

"Pochettino might be tempted if Tottenham don’t keep hold of their best players this summer. The last thing we need is Real Madrid and Barcelona sniffing around our players if they have a good World Cup.

"Why would Pochettino stay trying to build something if he loses his best players? As long as Tottenham continue to improve, I think Pochettino will stay at the club until the club reaches its full potential."

De Ligt update

Italy v Netherlands - International Friendly
Supremely talented

According to Alaisdair Gold, Matthijs De Ligt is no longer on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. This report comes just a day after a rumour of Ajax wanting €60 million for the young defender.

Another journalist used Twitter to reveal that Spurs might have to loan De Ligt back to Ajax for a season if they want to sign him in the summer.

Martial update

And finally, update about Anthony Martial. According to Red Rants, who fail to backlink the reports they claim to rehash, Tottenham have opened talks to land Martial in North London. 

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Anthony Martial Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Tottenham transfer news: Zaha, Martial, Sessegnon linked...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs icon wants Man United...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Brand new player linked, update...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Update on Martial pursuit,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: €55 million bid for 18-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Bundesliga duo to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018