Tottenham Transfer News: Ambivalent De Ligt reports, Martial talks open and more - June 6, 2018

It looks like the end of the road for Martial!

Martial to be sold?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup today. There are quite a few stories surrounding the Lilywhites today as it has been an above average day for the North London outfit.

From quotes on Alderweireld and Pochettino to updates on De Ligt and Anthony Martial – you will find it all here. So here we go!

Darren Anderton speaks out

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Darren Anderton has spoken about Toby Alderweireld and his potential departure from the club. He believes that the Belgian will leave in the summer and that Manchester United can afford to sign him.

“I think [Toby] Alderweireld will leave Tottenham this summer,” Anderton told Bwin.

“Until his injury, he was the best defender in the Premier League so his situation is definitely a problem for the club.

“Alderweireld will move on this summer because he wants to be paid what the best defenders earn and Tottenham won’t do that.

“Manchester United can afford to pay him far more money and he will massively boost their chances of winning the Premier League.”

He further continued and spoke about Mauricio Pochettino. Anderton said that while it would be difficult to reject Real Madrid, it is unlikely that the Argentine will join Real Madrid this summer unless Spurs fail to hold on to their key players.

"It will be very tough for Pochettino to turn down Real Madrid, but I don’t think he will make the move this summer," Anderton continued.

"Pochettino is all about the long-term and he is building something special at Tottenham, especially with the new stadium coming and youngsters getting a lot of game time. Pochettino has been the biggest reason for Tottenham’s success and it was huge for the club to sign him to a new contract.

"Pochettino might be tempted if Tottenham don’t keep hold of their best players this summer. The last thing we need is Real Madrid and Barcelona sniffing around our players if they have a good World Cup.

"Why would Pochettino stay trying to build something if he loses his best players? As long as Tottenham continue to improve, I think Pochettino will stay at the club until the club reaches its full potential."

De Ligt update

According to Alaisdair Gold, Matthijs De Ligt is no longer on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. This report comes just a day after a rumour of Ajax wanting €60 million for the young defender.

Another journalist used Twitter to reveal that Spurs might have to loan De Ligt back to Ajax for a season if they want to sign him in the summer.

Martial update

And finally, update about Anthony Martial. According to Red Rants, who fail to backlink the reports they claim to rehash, Tottenham have opened talks to land Martial in North London.