×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham Transfer News: AS Roma looking to sign Toby Alderweireld 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
32   //    10 Jul 2019, 23:59 IST

Toby Alderweireld is reportedly a target for AS Roma after the Giallorossi sold Kostas Manolas and Ivan Marcano to Italy and Portugal.
Toby Alderweireld is reportedly a target for AS Roma after the Giallorossi sold Kostas Manolas and Ivan Marcano to Italy and Portugal.

What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is reportedly being monitored by Serie A side AS Roma.

In case you didn't know...

AS Roma are a bit short on their defence unit after the sale of Kostas Manolas to Napoli for a transfer fee around £32.3m and the sale of Ivan Marcano back to Porto for a fee around £4.5m.

Giallorossi had been active in the market for two defenders after the departure of Manolas and Marcano. The Serie A giants have reportedly looking to sign Atalanta's Gianluca Mancini and Real Betis Marc Bartra along with Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender is now available for just £25 m with a clause in his contract making the Belgian available for the release clause in the final year of his contract. The release clause though becomes void after the 26th of July with another clause in his contract stating the release clause will be invalid two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old centre back played a pivotal role for Tottenham Hotspur last season as they finished third in the league and reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League final.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants AS Roma is reportedly interested in signing 30-year-old Tony Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender is available for just £25 million but the Giallorossi is yet to make an official bid for Alderweireld.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur will start their pre-season trip to Asia, with a clash against Juventus in Singapore on July 21.

Mauricio Poechettino will be hoping for the defender to make up his mind before the start of the pre-season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur AS Roma Football Mauricio Pochettino
Advertisement
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham looking to buy Everton star defender for £50m to replace Toby Alderweireld
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Napoli looking to sign AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Former Reds defender urges the club to sign Alderweireld next season
RELATED STORY
AS Roma Transfer News: Giallorossi looking to sign French midfielder Jordan Veretout
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
AC Milan Transfer News: AC Milan looking to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs, Alderweireld to Man Utd update and more – May 17, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Tottenham this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players who might leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us