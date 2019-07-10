Tottenham Transfer News: AS Roma looking to sign Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld is reportedly a target for AS Roma after the Giallorossi sold Kostas Manolas and Ivan Marcano to Italy and Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is reportedly being monitored by Serie A side AS Roma.

AS Roma are a bit short on their defence unit after the sale of Kostas Manolas to Napoli for a transfer fee around £32.3m and the sale of Ivan Marcano back to Porto for a fee around £4.5m.

Giallorossi had been active in the market for two defenders after the departure of Manolas and Marcano. The Serie A giants have reportedly looking to sign Atalanta's Gianluca Mancini and Real Betis Marc Bartra along with Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender is now available for just £25 m with a clause in his contract making the Belgian available for the release clause in the final year of his contract. The release clause though becomes void after the 26th of July with another clause in his contract stating the release clause will be invalid two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old centre back played a pivotal role for Tottenham Hotspur last season as they finished third in the league and reached their first-ever UEFA Champions League final.

The defender is available for just £25 million but the Giallorossi is yet to make an official bid for Alderweireld.

Roma are interested in Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who has a release clause of £25million, according to Sky in Italy. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 10, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur will start their pre-season trip to Asia, with a clash against Juventus in Singapore on July 21.

Mauricio Poechettino will be hoping for the defender to make up his mind before the start of the pre-season.