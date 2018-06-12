Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham transfer news: Bale comes at a huge cost, Malcom linked again and more - June 12, 2018

Will Tottenham actually agree to Madrid's demand?

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 12 Jun 2018, 22:09 IST
2.73K

Real Madrid CF v Legia Warszawa - UEFA Champions League
Bale's cost is too high

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Spurs are slowly picking up in this space as the Lilywhites have four stories to their name today – which is more than the average when it comes to the North London outfit.

Summarising the content up ahead, there are some updates about Malcom, Cristiano Eriksen, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale and Candreva. So without elongating this portion of the roundup, let’s begin!

Bale comes at a cost

Spurs fans still have amazing memories of Gareth Bale. The Welshman made himself a star at the White Hart Lane and became the most expensive player in the world when he joined Real Madrid for a €100 million.

Despite the fact that his career with the Galacticos has been laden with trophies, he hasn’t been able to establish himself as the undisputed star of the team. As a result, after winning the Champions League by scoring a brace against Liverpool in the final, the former Tottenham star revealed that he wants to play more – regardless of it being at Real Madrid or someplace else.

And now, if this report from Don Balon is to be believed, Florentino Perez intends to use the former Southampton starlet as a card to bring in Eriksen. He is willing to do business with Spurs if they offer €50 million AND the Dane.

Dele Alli's new deal

England v Costa Rica - International Friendly
Deal for Dele

According to Standard, Dele Alli is set to sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur worth £100,000-per-week. This news comes right after the club tied extensions with manager Mauricio Pochettino and striker Harry Kane.

Candreva wanted by Spurs

Meanwhile, Calcio Mercato believe that Tottenham are “seriously” thinking about signing Candreva from Inter. His agent, meanwhile, revealed that the 31-year-old is happy to play for the Nerrazzuri, but didn’t rule out a move away from the club should the opportunity arise. 

"Candreva is happy to stay in Milan, but let's see if something will come out, we will evaluate it."

Malcom update

Spurs had previously been linked to the Bordeaux star and now, according to Premium Sport via The Sun, Malcom’s agent is flying to England to hold talks with both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
