Tottenham transfer news: Bale willing to take paycut to return to Spurs, Eriksen linked out of club and more - May 29, 2018

This might be the summer where Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham!

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News 29 May 2018, 22:12 IST
4.26K

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID
Running away to London!

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Just another usual day in the office for the North London outfit, but with one significant difference: today, more players have been linked out of the club than coming into it.

There is a bit of an update about Gareth Bale, while Spurs youngster Nonso Madueke is being linked with a move out of the club and so is Christian Eriksen. So without any further ado, let’s dive straight in!

Starlet to leave?

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are interested in Spurs starlet Nonso Madueke and are ready to snap him up with a medical schedule for this week.

He will not be the first youth player to leave the club this summer, as Keanan Bennetts has already left the club for Borussia Monchengladbach, while there is concern over the Tottenham future of talented young striker Reo Griffiths, as he has incurred interest from Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Christian Eriksen – Barcelona’s objective

Denmark Training Session
Denmark Training Session

This might sound like disconcerting news for Tottenham fans. Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to the Blaugranas in the summer. This is despite the fact that they signed Philippe Coutinho in January and back then, Eriksen was seen as an alternative to the Brazilian.

The former Ajax starlet has been the heartbeat of Spurs’ system for a long time. Be it behind the striker or on the wings, he has always been a hub of creativity, which is why he is so often linked to the bigger clubs.

According to Sport, Barcelona have made Eriksen their target for the summer and will pursue him even if they acquire the signature of Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Gareth Bale update

Moving on, this is the summer where Spurs have been vehemently linked with their former superstar Gareth Bale.

Bale, who has already won four Champions League titles with the Galacticos, said after the final against Liverpool that he will talk to his agent and decide his future with the Blancos.

As it turns out, according to Independent, Spurs could launch an audacious bid for the Welshman, as the former Southampton starlet is willing to take a pay-cut to return to the club that made him a star. 

Premier League 2017-18 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
