Tottenham transfer news: Big update on Pochettino to Real Madrid, Barca midfielder linked - June 1, 2018

This is going to be a long saga, isn't it?

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER News 01 Jun 2018, 22:01 IST 2.27K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Linked with Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. A lot of news surrounding Mauricio Pochettino is in the air as the departure of Zinedine Zidane from Madrid has opened the gates for all the rumours to flow in.

Amidst this saga, there is also a Portuguese linked to Spurs. So, without further ado – let us begin our roundup for the Lilywhites!

Andre Gomes linked again

Tottenham target

One of the players that have been consistently linked with Tottenham is Andre Gomes. While he might not have had a great journey at Barcelona, Mauricio Pochettino could make good use of him.

This is why according to El Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are among the clubs that have been credited with a link for the Portugal midfielder.

Pochettino’s ambivalent quotes

Ever since Zinedine Zidane resigned from Real Madrid, Tottenham fans are somewhat in stress regarding the future of Mauricio Pochettino. After all, he is perhaps the bookies’ favourite to become the next Real Madrid manager.

His words, however, have been somewhat ambivalent for us to follow. The Guardian reveal two sets of quotes here. First, they quote him saying that he is very happy at Spurs and that he would never force a move away from the club.

“I’m very happy at Tottenham,” Pochettino told a news conference. “It would be disrespectful to Daniel [for me to force a move]. I’ve just renewed with Tottenham and I am happy.”

In the second part, which they say he said to El Confidencial, he says that a person has to listen to Madrid when they get a call from them but that he is fully happy at Tottenham Hotspur.

“When Real Madrid call you, you have to listen to them. Although in this case, it doesn’t depend on me. I have just signed a long contract with Tottenham and I am very happy here.

“I am happy at Tottenham because they let me work and we are growing together. Right now I want to focus on planning for next season and keep out of all the things that are being said. There will be lots of rumours, lots of things said, but I have no news from Real Madrid.”

The race for Real Madrid bench

This is basically an extension of what I have posted in the earlier section. According to a report from TMW, Mauricio Pochettino and Fabio Cannavaro are the two frontrunners to take over the position left vacant by the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Pochettino, however, the report adds, doesn’t want to leave on bad terms with Spurs.