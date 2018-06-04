Tottenham transfer news: Brand new player linked, update on Alderweireld situation and more - June 4, 2018

More and more drama in his saga!

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Rumors 04 Jun 2018, 22:33 IST 2.78K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho will be a busy man in the summer

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. It has been a usual day in the office for the North London outfit as only three stories have turned out surrounding the Lilyhwhites.

One of them is a brand new player linked to Pochettino’s outfit while the other two are about footballers currently for the Lilywhites. So without further ado, let us begin!

New guy on the radar

Things get boring after repetitions, don’t they? For long enough, Spurs have been linked with the same players every now and then. Today, however, we have a new guy linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite their repeated failings with players signed from the French Ligue 1, they have apparently sights on Marseille’s Morgan Sanson, according to France Football. The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in the Ligue 1 this season and could join the club should Pochettino remain in North London.

Chelsea and Arsenal, their London rivals, have also been credited with an interest for the youngster but Spurs ahead of them in the race.

Alderweireld stagnancy

Belgium vs Portugal

An area of a lot of improvement for Manchester United is defence – and Jose Mourinho recognizes that, which is perhaps why the Old Trafford outfit have been linked with various defenders over the last few months.

However, their negotiations for a certain Belgian might have reached a roadblock. Toby Alderweireld has been linked to the Theatre of Dreams ever since the big bang, but football.london now reports that negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and the Red Devils have come to a halt.

Youngster to stay

Tottenham Hotspur youngsters have been linked with moves out of the club – and some have actually been true - but Reo Griffiths might just stay with the club after being linked with a move to German shores.

Apparently, his road to the first team has Harry Kane as a hurdle, which is why he was linked with a move out of London. He is now, however, on the verge of agreeing on a professional deal with the club, say Standard.

The future of Marcus Edwards – who was compared with the great Lionel Messi his manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of debut in 2016 – is not as certain since his behavior has been questioned by the Argentine in his autobiography.

Whom would you like to see play for Spurs? Sound off in the comments below!