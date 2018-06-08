Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Deadlock over defender, talented midfielder to leave with buy-back option and more – June 7, 2018

Hello, and welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day! An above average day in the mill for the London outfit beckons us as there are four stories surrounding the Lily Whites.

Update on Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele has been the lynchpin of Spurs’ midfield for a long time now. He is, however, in his thirties and doesn’t have many years of optimum football left in him. On top of that, he has just a year left in his contract, which is perhaps why Spurs are keen to sell him this summer.

According to the Standard, the North London outfit are willing to listen to offers for him but want £30 million to sell him. As a result, Juventus, Napoli, Inter and AC Milan – the clubs that are interested in him – are being priced out of a deal for him, as they are refusing to meet the Belgian's asking price.

Inter, meanwhile, are willing to pay only £14 million according to the Express.

For the second time in this transfer roundup, it feels as though Daniel Levy’s desire to suck the soul out of the director on the other side of the negotiating table could put him in a spot of bother this time around.

According to the Standard, discussions have reached a stalemate as the Lily Whites want more than £55 million for Toby Alderwiereld - a central defender who becomes obtainable for £25 million in the last 15 days of following year’s transfer window.

Spurs won’t sell Trippier

The arrival of Serge Aurier means that Spurs can afford to sell Kieran Tripper but the fact that that would leave the former Paris Saint-Germain full-back as the only right-back in the squad means that selling Trippier isn’t as wise as it may have first looked.

Although the emergence of Kyle Walker-Peters could give the Lily Whites more cover, it would be too much of a risk to make an inexperienced player the second right-back of a team that aspires to win the Premier League next season.

Whatever be the reason, the Evening Standard, who seem to be on a roll here with Spurs news, claim that the North London outfit have no desire to sell the player to an interested Napoli.

Marcus Edward update

Marcus Edwards is one of the most talented players to come out of Spurs youth academy.

It is perhaps why the Lily Whites are so reluctant to let go of him but according to football.london, Tottenham might have to sell him to provide him with playing opportunities.

They could sell him for a buy-back clause or a hefty sell-on clause. He has interest from Germany, Netherlands and the Championship.