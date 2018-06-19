Tottenham transfer news: Spurs moving 'heaven and earth' over midfielder with €100 million clause and more - 19th June 2018

All the transfer news surrounding Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino knows what he doesn't want

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. Another busy day in the office for the Lilywhites as there are four stories related to the North London outfit.

And we will start them without any further ado!

Tottenham trying to avoid signing Andre Gomes

All my life as a football fan, I knew that teams give it their all to sign players. The negotiations with the player’s club and the player’s agent… all those procedures and what not…

But for the first time today, I have learned that a club are moving “heaven and earth” to NOT sign a player.

This is exactly what Don Balon report as Tottenham really, really, really don’t want to sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona as the Catalans are looking to sell the Portuguese, who has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

Tottenham interested in Yazici

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in bringing Trabzonspor’s Yusuf Yazici but face a lot of competition from other clubs, say Turkish-Football. General coordinator of Trabzonspor, Ozkan Sumer, revealed that the club have indeed gotten an offer for him but didn’t mention the name of the suitor.

“I can’t say much about the reported offer,” Sumer said. I am not sure who is spreading this story.

“We have been contacted by a few clubs but there is nothing to say right now.”

The truth about Barrios

Had to come on after his team went down to 10

The player has just currently concluded a match for Colombia where they lost 2-1 to Japan. He was previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur but football.london reveal the truth about a potential deal.

According to them, Barrios is not a player that the Lilywhites want to sign this summer as their focus is towards Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze and Aston Villa youngster Jack Grealish.

A bit about Grealish

Despite agreeing a £25 million deal with Leicester City for Jack Grealish, Tottenham Hotspur are in no rush to get a deal for the midfielder over the line as they continue waiting to exploit Aston Villa’s cash problems.

According to Mirror, Spurs are aware of the cash problem of Villa – who failed to secure qualification to the Premier League – and want to make use of it to bring the midfielder for a bargain price.