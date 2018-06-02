Tottenham transfer news: Pochettino to stay, Arsenal and Liverpool fight Spurs for 20-year-old star and more - June 2, 2018

Everything about Spurs can be found here...

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Rumors 02 Jun 2018, 22:54 IST 3.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pochettino's betrayal

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Today has been an above average day for the Lilywhites in the transfer market. The reason why they have been over the average is that there are some big names linked with them in the market today.

First up, there is an update regarding Gareth Bale, followed by Christian Eriksen and a talented player in the Dutch league. So without further ado, let us begin!

Pochettino to stay and sign Gareth Bale this summer

This is going to be a long summer regarding rumours linking Bale with a move out of Madrid. The Welshman was in fine form in the last few games of the campaign and also helped Real Madrid win the Champions League final against Liverpool with some cracking goals – the second one of which was aided by Lorius Karius.

But that doesn’t change or hide the fact that the Welshman was mostly waiting on the bench all through the season and has every reason to leave the club – which is precisely what he implied after the Champions League final.

As a result, Don Balon seem to believe that the former Southampton starlet will join Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs as the Argentine realizes that it will be difficult to him to join Madrid now and would rather "stab" - the report adds - Florentino Perez and build a winning team at Spurs around the former Premier League Player of the Year.

Eriksen update

The agent of Eriksen has revealed the Spurs star has several offers

The agent of Eriksen, Martin Schoots, might have given the Spurs fans something to worry about as he claims that his client has interest from “several” clubs but enthused that the Dane was focused on the World Cup and his impending child.

Schoots told the London Evening Standard: “The only thing I can say is that concerning the interest of several clubs in Christian is that we prefer not to comment.

“Christian wants to focus completely on the World Cup – just as he did before on qualifying for the Champions League with Spurs.

“But becoming a father for the first time very soon, there is even something bigger at the moment he is giving his attention to.”

Winger on radar

So Dutch outlet De Telegraaf have revealed that a trio of Premier League club is after the signature of much-coveted 20-year-old PSV star Steven Bergwijn, who scored eight goals and provided 11 assists this season, in the form Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Could we see a lot of changes happening at Spurs this summer? Sound off in the comments section below!