Tottenham transfer news: Goalkeeper gives big update on Pochettino's link to Real Madrid and more - June 8, 2018

All about Spurs!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 23:09 IST
1.97K

Pochettino, Possible New Coach Real Madrid
Pochettino, Possible New Coach Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Today is a great day for Tottenham Hotspur fans since they have been filled with the good news of Harry Kane signing a new mega-deal with the Lilywhites that keeps him at the club till 2024.

They are also some more stories surrounding the Lilywhites. So without further ado, let us begin!

Kane signs new deal

Amid interest from Real Madrid, Tottenham have tied Kane to a bumper deal worth £90 million, according to Belfast Telegraph. The new contract runs until 2024 – keeping the Galacticos at bay for now.

After signing the deal, he spoke to the club’s official website and stated his joy whole also revealing that his ambition is to play in the new stadium and further his abilities as a footballer.

“It’s a proud day. Obviously, it’s been a great few seasons and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m looking forward to the new stadium first and foremost and just to keep progressing as a Club,” he said.

“It’s been fantastic to consistently get in the Champions League so I’m really excited to have another go at that and with the Premier League and FA Cup, we’ll look to go as far as we can. For us as a Club, it’s just about keeping improving and we’ll work hard to do that.”

Lloris makes Pochettino claim

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-TRAINING
Lloris gives update

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is confident that manager Mauricio Pochettino will stay at the club amid interest from Real Madrid. While he added anything could happen, Pochettino signing a new deal indicates that he will stay.

“I don’t think he will leave,” Inside Futbol quoted him.

“We know anything is possible, but he has shown commitment to the club by signing a new contract.

“Everything can change quickly, but there are many rumours.”

Vorm extension

While this might not be an extension as big as Harry Kane’s, Michel Vorm has furthered the happiness of Spurs fans by extending for a year with the club.

"The club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend Michel Vorm's contract until 2019," Tottenham said on their website.

Vorm is the second choice goalkeeper and has played in 43 matches for Spurs in his career.

Spurs to bid for Grealish

According to Telegraph, Tottenham chairman is set to test the resolve of Aston Villa by attempting to sign Jack Grealish in the summer, despite the fact that Villa are holding out £40 million for him.

Levy believes that he can get the player for as little as £15 million as Villa just barely escaped administration. 

Will it be a busy transfer window for Spurs? Sound off your opinion in the comments section below!

Premier League 2017-18 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Harry Kane Hugo Lloris Mauricio Pochettino EPL Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
