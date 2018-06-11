Tottenham transfer news: Madrid given a week's deadline to sign £100 million star, Bale chooses his next destination and more - June 11, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. There are just too many stories regarding the Lilywhites today as not less than five reports have been filed in the mill for the North London club.

Alderweireld update

Jose Mourinho plans to bring the Belgian to the team before the World Cup commences. As a result, according to The Sun, the Old Trafford outfit want to obtain his services before the greatest tournament in the sphere begins.

The Portuguese has already contracted Diogo Dalot and Fred and is now considering to add a center-back in mould of the Belgian.

While The Sun claim that the agreement could be worth around £50 million, TeamTalk, originally picked from Belgium paper Het Laatste, disclose that the Red Devils are willing to give Spurs their demanded mammoth £70 million for the defender.

On the other side of the coin, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have drawn up a list of 8 central defenders and the flabbergasting slice is that Toby Alderweireld isn’t in it.

Martial to Spurs

Spurs want him

Anthony Martial is one of those big-name footballers who could leave the Theatre of Dreams in the summer. After dwindling to establish himself as a crucial first-team under Mourinho, speculations are aplenty about his departure from the club.

And now, according to Premium Sport HD, Mauricio Pochettino has made the Frenchman a priority for Spurs as they are the favorites for his acquisition ahead of Juventus.

Rafinha wanted

According to Sport, Tottenham are looking to sign Barcelona’s Rafinha Alcantara. The Spaniard this season on loan at Inter and has a buy-out clause of €35 million which the Nerazzurri aren’t keen on triggering, rendering the advantage to Spurs.

Bale closer to Spurs

This one comes from Don Balon, who claim that while Florentino Perez wants to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United – because the Red Devils could provide more money – the Welshman is closer to agreeing on a deal with his former club.

Eriksen’s now or never

Don Balon reveal that Real Madrid only have a week to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen – worth over a £100 million – as the Dane is currently negotiating a deal with the Lilywhites. They also add that Pochettino would want him at the Bernabeu should he himself be on the hot seat at Madrid.