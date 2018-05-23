Tottenham transfer news: Man United target wanted by Spurs, South Korean talent on Poch's radar and more - May 23, 2018

Mourinho might not be happy with this AT ALL!

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Rumors 23 May 2018, 21:45 IST 2.80K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho might not like this

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. A usual substandard day at the rumour mill for the North London outfit but there are new names linked to the Lilywhites.

For three seasons in a row, Spurs have knocked on the door to glory but fell short. This season, however, the gap was much larger due to the presence of the marauding Manchester City.

As a result, some world class players need to be signed by the Lilywhites and they will attempt to do that in the summer. Today, however, they have been linked with lesser-known players. So without further ado, let’s start!

Dembele’s agent speaks

No hurry to sign

Mousa Dembele’s agent, Tom De Mul, told SoccerNews.nl that the midfielder doesn’t intend to sign an extension with the club for the time being, amidst rumour linking the Belgian with a move out of the club.

“Mousa has another one year contract with Tottenham,” said De Mul. “He has played a fantastic season and there is a lot going on around him, there is a lot of interest inside and outside of Europe.

“We are waiting for the World Cup and I hope he plays in Russia, because he deserves that after such a peak season. For the time being, Mousa does not sign.”

Talisca linked

Moving to PL?

This is a player that has been linked with a move to Manchester United but as it turns out, he could just be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. According to Fanatik, Benfica seek to sell him for €40 million and there is a lot of interest from him.

From China to England, clubs are vying for his signature and the ones from the Premier League are Arsenal, Liverpool and yours truly Tottenham. This is a new twist to O Jogo's (via Turkish Football) report that claimed that he is on his way to Man United.

Next Heung-Min Son?

One of the biggest positives for Spurs this season was Heung-Min Son, who was absolutely breathtaking in most games for the North Londoners. Tottenham might sign another South Korean forward after the success of Son as they have been linked with a move for a certain RB Salzburg forward.

Hee-chan Hwang is the culprit here as he has interest from not only the Spurs but also Borussia Dortmund. His price range has been quoted to be around €15 million, say Salzburger Nachrichten.