Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Tottenham transfer news: Man United target wanted by Spurs, South Korean talent on Poch's radar and more - May 23, 2018

    Mourinho might not be happy with this AT ALL!

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 23 May 2018, 21:45 IST
    2.80K

    Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
    Mourinho might not like this

    Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. A usual substandard day at the rumour mill for the North London outfit but there are new names linked to the Lilywhites.

    For three seasons in a row, Spurs have knocked on the door to glory but fell short. This season, however, the gap was much larger due to the presence of the marauding Manchester City.

    As a result, some world class players need to be signed by the Lilywhites and they will attempt to do that in the summer. Today, however, they have been linked with lesser-known players. So without further ado, let’s start!

    Dembele’s agent speaks

    Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League
    No hurry to sign

    Mousa Dembele’s agent, Tom De Mul, told SoccerNews.nl that the midfielder doesn’t intend to sign an extension with the club for the time being, amidst rumour linking the Belgian with a move out of the club.

    “Mousa has another one year contract with Tottenham,” said De Mul. “He has played a fantastic season and there is a lot going on around him, there is a lot of interest inside and outside of Europe.

    “We are waiting for the World Cup and I hope he plays in Russia, because he deserves that after such a peak season. For the time being, Mousa does not sign.”

    Talisca linked

    Besiktas vs Demir Grup Sivasspor: Turkish Super Lig
    Moving to PL?

    This is a player that has been linked with a move to Manchester United but as it turns out, he could just be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. According to Fanatik, Benfica seek to sell him for €40 million and there is a lot of interest from him.

    From China to England, clubs are vying for his signature and the ones from the Premier League are Arsenal, Liverpool and yours truly Tottenham. This is a new twist to O Jogo's (via Turkish Football) report that claimed that he is on his way to Man United.

    Next Heung-Min Son?

    One of the biggest positives for Spurs this season was Heung-Min Son, who was absolutely breathtaking in most games for the North Londoners. Tottenham might sign another South Korean forward after the success of Son as they have been linked with a move for a certain RB Salzburg forward.

    Hee-chan Hwang is the culprit here as he has interest from not only the Spurs but also Borussia Dortmund. His price range has been quoted to be around €15 million, say Salzburger Nachrichten

    Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Mousa Dembele Anderson Talisca Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
    Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs’ pursuit to cause problems...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer roundup: Update on Eriksen to...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set to meet Christian...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs icon wants Man United...
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League transfer news: Bundesliga duo to...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Levy to offer...
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham don't want Luka Modric in the summer,...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018