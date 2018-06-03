Tottenham transfer news: Pochettino to Madrid update as Spurs line up replacement for him and more - June 3, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Today is basically a field day for Spurs and their fans in the transfer rumour mill. There are no less than four stories regarding the North London outfit and we will start off with them right away!

Pochettino not going to Madrid

Let me give you a spoiler update: all rumours today will make a Spurs fan happy.

According to Guillem Balague, Real Madrid have abandoned the possibility of signing Mauricio Pochettino because they will have to deal with Daniel Levy, which could be a very stressful experience and without a guarantee of a favourable outcome.

“Real could see there were so many positives in signing him, not just the fact he can deal with the stars but how he improves players and how he works with youth players as well,” Balague said.

“But what they had in front of them was the possibility of negotiating with Daniel Levy for perhaps a month, even longer, with no guarantees whatsoever that they were going to get him."

“They know that Levy is a very tough negotiator, with Florentino having been in touch with him in recent seasons. They’ve decided to abandon the possibility of signing Mauricio Pochettino.”

In other words, Madrid are just so stressed at just the possibility of dealing with Daniel Levy that they are not even going to try bringing Pochettino to the Bernabeu. This is actually quite hilarious from every angle.

Kluivert bid

While the gist is that the son of legendary Patrick Kluivert might be seen playing in Rome next season, Tottenham and Liverpool have placed bids worth €25 million each for the talented Dutchman, according to CDS.

Decisions, decisions!

Eriksen’s emphatic NO

Christian Eriksen is a name that is being frequently flushed out in the transfer market. The Dane seems like a hot property with various outlets in Spain linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Marca’s front page recently linked him to Madrid but Eriksen was firm in his conviction of not speaking about his future with the World Cup just ahead.

"I do not want to talk about rumors and the future," he is quoted as saying in BT, which was followed by an emphatic "No!" when asked about the front cover of Marca.

Sarri lined up

While Guillem Balague might have claimed that Pochettino to Real Madrid is not happening, it seems as though Spurs have still lined up an insurance plan should the untoward happen.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Calcio Mercato, Maurizio Sarri will come in as the manager of the North London outfit should Pochettino leave the Lilywhites for the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!