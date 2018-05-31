Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham transfer news: Source that broke Zidane news names Pochettino as his successor, Spurs favourite to land defender and more - May 31, 2018

This is just a MIND-BLOWING development!

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News 31 May 2018, 21:27 IST
9.92K

Zinedine Zidane Steps Down as Manager of Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane Steps Down as Manager of Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. Today might be a bad day for Tottenham Hotspur fans due to the resignation of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid.

What has Zizou’s resignation got to do with Spurs fans having a bad day? Because now, there is a good chance that Mauricio Pochettino could actually leave the London outfit in the summer – regardless of the fact that he only just signed a new deal with the Lilywhites.

That’s not all, however, as the rest of the rumours are also something that could disappoint Spurs fans even more. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Janssen price has risen

Vincent Janssen was signed by the North London outfit with many expectations. After all, he had scored bags of goals for AZ just prior to his move to North London. However, he couldn’t scale the heights that he had in Eredivisie and could now just leave the North London outfit.

But there is a problem.

Fanatik claims that according to English media, which they fail to mention precisely, Spurs have put up a £25 million transfer price on the Dutchman. Considering that he hasn’t been in any sort of form ever since joining the Lilywhites, it feels as though the tag stamped on him won’t get Spurs any new buyers for the former AZ man.

The Bad brought to you by COPE

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League - Wembley Stadium
Just signed a new deal

The first news outlet to break the news of Zinedine Zidane’s now confirmed departure was Cadena Cope. The Spanish media website not only broke the news of Zidane’s resignation, but also revealed something that might haunt the North London fans.

According to their report, Mauricio Pochettino is the most “likely” to replace the legendary Frenchman, who won three Champions League titles in a row as manager and one as an assistant manager, even though there is nothing concrete yet worth £42.5 million for the next 5 years.

Skybet makes prediction

According to the betting site SkyBet, Arsenal and Tottenham are the most favourites to land Swansea defender Alfie Mawson for around £20 million with a joint odds at 3/1.

Premier League 2017-18 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane Vincent Janssen Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
