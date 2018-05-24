Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year deal for Argentine, Man United open talks with Spurs and more - May 24, 2018

    Okay, this is actually heading somewhere now for Manchester United!

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 24 May 2018, 22:42 IST
    7.25K

    Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
    Manchester United have opened talks

    Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. Today has been quite an active day for the Lilywhites as there are no less than five sections in today’s rumour roundup for the North London outfit.

    So, without further ado – let’s begin!

    Hegazi linked

    West Brom have been relegated. As a result, most of their best players will leave the club in order to play in the Premier League next season. One of the players that is linked with a move outside the club is Ahmed Hegazi.

    According to ESPN, the North London outfit want Ahmed Hegazi, who is also inciting interest from Leicester City and West Ham United.

    More Alderweireld update

    2018 EPL Premier League Football Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City May 13th
    To leave Spurs

    This one feels like it will be one hell of a long saga. Manchester United want a defender and Toby Alderweireld just won’t sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

    As a result, everything points towards the former Southampton defender leaving North London for Manchester United in the summer. According to Daily Mail, the Red Devils have opened talks with the Lilywhites for the defender, for whom Spurs want over £50 million. 

    Riqui Pui convinced to stay

    So Mundo Deportivo have a heartbreaking news for Tottenham fans as Barcelona have successfully convinced Riqui Puig to stay at the club and ignore Tottenham Hotspur’s interest.

    Earlier, it was being reported that Tottenham would make him their first signing of the summer but that might not be the case anymore as Barcelona have struck an agreement with him, which must have been better than what Tottenham had offered.

    Toby replacement?

    So there’s this thing going one with Toby Alderweireld not signing an extension, which means that Spurs might need another defender in the summer to at least be a backup for Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen.

    And as it turns out, Pericos Online report that Spurs are interested in signing Espanyol’s David Lopez, who has a release clause of €40 million.

    Poch signs a new deal

    Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League - Wembley Stadium
    New deal signed

    This was reported earlier but now it is official – Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new deal with the Lilywhites and has announced that he is honoured by it.

    “I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium.”

    According to The Telegraph, his contract is worth £8.5 million-a-year for the next five years, making him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League after Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
