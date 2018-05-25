Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Tottenham transfer news: Zaha, Martial, Sessegnon linked and more - May 25, 2018

    Uh-oh... Problems for Manchester United here!

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 25 May 2018, 22:53 IST
    2.58K

    Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final
    Mourinho might not get his desired player

    Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. Once again, it is one of those usual days for the North London outfit, where there are only a couple of rumors surrounding the Lilywhites.

    First of all, a bit of summary. The theme of today’s roundup is Tottenham focusing on signing players after tying up Mauricio Pochettino in a new deal worth £8.5 million per year.

    The targeted players are quite reputed, so without building any more suspense, we shall begin right now.

    Mauricio’s request

    Obviously, the Argentine hasn’t signed a new deal for only the money that was offered to him – yes, of course, that played a huge part – but also because of his belief in the project.

    Earlier, he stated that he wants Daniel Levy to show more courage in the transfer market, and it won’t be surprising if Levy does exactly that. According to Daily Mail, the Argentine has asked for a ‘mere’ £100 million budget to sign fresh talents for his squad.

    The likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Wilfried Zaha, and Anthony Martial are on the list of the Argentine tactician.

    Elaboration of Martial chase

    Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
    Martial wanted by Spurs

    Anthony Martial was signed from Monaco in a big-money deal that made him the most expensive teenager at that time. He was touted to be the next best thing for Manchester United but things haven’t really turned out as it was expected.

    And right now, he might just leave the Old Trafford outfit this season, as Jose Mourinho hasn’t shown any signs of making him an important fixture in his plans. Spurs are aware of this and, as a result, want to sign him.

    However, there is a feeling that United won’t want to sell to a rival team, which is why Spurs could pull out a trick here.

    The Red Devils are vying for the signature of Toby Alderweireld and want to conclude the deal early, say The Telegraph, but Spurs could ask for Martial in return, which could jeopardize the deal altogether. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Anthony Martial Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
