Tottenham transfer roundup: Real Madrid to offer €450 million for Premier League duo and more – August 6, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.20K   //    06 Aug 2018, 18:00 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League
Madrid eying Spurs stars

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! There are just three more days left in the transfer market and Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer. There are some updates regarding the Lilywhites and let's get to them right away…


Eriksen eyed

Real Madrid might just go on to lose their most important midfield cog this summer after already letting Cristiano Ronaldo depart from the club. Luka Modric could be the next to go with Inter keeping an eye on him.

As a result, Real Madrid might look at Tottenham once again as Christian Eriksen is being touted as a possible replacement for the Croat by Don Balon. Eriksen is apparently not happy with how the club has fared in the transfer market with rivals strengthening while the Lilywhites are yet to open their account.

The report also adds that Real Madrid are preparing a €200 million bid for the former Ajax midfielder.

Harry Kane wanted

Another Spurs player that is on Real Madrid’s radar is Harry Kane. The Englishman has for long been linked with the Galacticos and with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, there is a void to be filled in terms of goal-scoring.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid want a top player and have eyed Kane. He is happy at Tottenham but Perez wishes to lure him by offering him €30 million-per-year in wages and €250 million to Spurs in transfer fees.

Grealish to be done

Tottenham’s pursuit for Jack Grealish might have hit a gridlock but according to Sky reporter Michael Bridge, Spurs could still get the deal done. Before the takeover at Villa, the North London club were expected to sign the Aston Villa player for half of his asking price.

But now, according to Bridge, the Lilywhites will have to pay what he is worth. However, he is confident that Daniel Levy will get the deal over the line as they are bit light in midfield and need reinforcements.

"I still think Spurs will get Jack Grealish done,” he said.

"Before the takeover, it was a bit like when you go to a supermarket and the yellow stickers were on and you could get something for half price."

"His value will go up now to what he's actually worth. I still think that will get done."

Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Harry Kane Christian Eriksen EPL Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
