Tottenham transfer roundup: French outlet makes big claim about Malcom to Tottenham, Spurs have set aside €30 million for La Masia product - July 10, 2018

Malcom was linked with Spurs earlier

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! With the transfer window inching closer to the end – there is only little under a month left now, it seems as though Spurs are picking up in the market.

And without further ado, we shall get to what they are up to here.

Spurs back in for Malcom

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this summer and it is only natural for their fans to feel anxious. They have been linked with a great many players but are yet to do anything concrete.

One of the players they had been earlier linked with is Malcom. And now, according to Le10Sport, Spurs are back in contact again for the Brazilian. They also add that Inter – his other suitor, don’t have the means to meet the requirement of Bordeaux, which makes the path easier for Spurs.

Dembele’s future

Mousa Dembele has been linked with a move out of Spurs with Inter credited with an interest for the Belgian. He is also said to be attracting attention from China and according to Gianluca di Marzio, things might be sorted soon.

The Chinese transfer market shuts down on Friday and if the Belgian is to go to China, he will have to do so before the deadline.

Grealish could be sold

On Spurs' radar

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that the club will have to sell players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play and that Jack Grealish is one of the players that could be sold, despite Bruce wanting to keep him.

"Inevitably there is going to be player sales," Bruce said.

"There are going to be people that I do not want to sell - and the obvious one is Jack [Grealish] - but people will know that we have got financial problems and they'll sit and wait, and wait, till deadline day possibly.

"He is a special talent, a real special talent and, yes, you don't want to lose him but the inevitable thing is we have to. We have to, in order to keep the club up and running, and keep it in line with Financial Fair Play."

Former Barca starlet targeted

Finally, Spurs are making contingency plans should they lose Danny Rose in the summer. Tottenham have, according to Record via Sports Witness, set aside €30 million for Alex Grimaldo, who is a product of Barcelona’s fabled youth academy - La Masia.

However, the North Londoners will have to solve the situation with Danny Rose before making a decision on a potential transfer.