Tottenham transfer roundup: Gareth Bale will only be sold to Spurs and more - July 18, 2018

Finally, there is something to cheer for Spurs fans – no, they haven't signed anyone yet – but there is big news as far as the Lilywhites are concerned.

Alderweireld unsure of stay

Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld isn’t sure of whether he would stay at Tottenham. The Spurs defender has been linked with a move out of the club and could actually leave for only £25 million next summer because of a clause in his contract.

The Belgian defender stated that he wanted to use the World Cup to show his qualities and proof that Pochettino’s snubbing of him last season was “unjustified.”

"I really do not know anything yet. In my head, I just go to Tottenham. We will see," he said.

"I was very focused on [the World Cup]. I wanted to prove something again. Show that the period before the tournament in which I did not play – for whatever reason – was unjustified.

"I wanted to show that I am still the same Toby as in November."

Bale could return

Gareth Bale’s future at the Bernabeu has come under a lot of question after his revelation following the conclusion of the final of the Champions League against Liverpool.

He has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham and it seems like the latter can have him but only on one condition. According to the folks at Diario Gol, Gareth Bale could be used as part of a swap deal to sign Harry Kane from the Lilywhites.

The report says that Florentino Perez desires to use the Welshman and also pay a mammoth £150 million to acquire the services of the England captain. Don Balon also say something similar as they claim that Real will only sell him to Tottenham in exchange for Kane.

Pavard wanted

This is a piece of news that might please Spurs fans a lot. Benjamin Pavard shot himself into the limelight after scoring a peach of a goal against Argentina. And now, according to TeamTalk, Spurs have made a £44 million bid for the French defender in order to test the resolve of Stuttgart.

Push for Grealish

Spurs have been reportedly pursuing Jack Grealish for a long time now and they might make the final bid before the US pre-season tour. According to Mirror, Levy’s standoff with Aston Villa might end as Pochettino wants Grealish to join the club for the pre-season.

Villa initially wanted £40 million but may sell him for half that price due to their financial problems.

