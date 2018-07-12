Tottenham transfer roundup: Harry Kane stopped Arsenal from signing defender and more – July 12, 2018

Kane potentially saved Arsenal?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Tottenham might not have made any signings yet but the way the rumors are picking up regarding them, it seems as though they might just sign someone in the coming days.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

Maguire to Spurs?

While England may have lost the semi-final to Croatia, their efforts in this World Cup can’t be undermined. Some players were at their brilliant best for the Three Lions and one of them is Harry Maguire.

After his displays at the World Cup, there is a chance that Tottenham Hotspur could sign him in the summer if betting site Coral’s John Hill is to be believed.

Coral’s John Hill told Starsport: “There are sure to be a number of major clubs queuing up to sign Harry Maguire this summer following his performances at the World Cup.

“The betting suggests it is Tottenham who are the most likely to win the race to secure the Englishman once he gets home from Russia.”

Harry Kane ruined Scott Dann’s move to Arsenal

Harry Kane might be the captain of England and its out-and-out biggest star player and yet, not many thought that he would get to where he is now. However, the signs were there – and Harry Redknapp revealed one instance of it.

Arsenal had agreed on terms to sign Scott Dann from Birmingham when Arsenal scout Steve Rowley called and asked whether he could watch the defender in action in a U21 game.

What happened next blew the deal off.

"We played a game at the training ground one day and the chief scout of Arsenal, Steve Rowley rung up and asked if he could watch the game with Pat Rice,” Redknapp explained.

"They were really looking at Scott Dann who was playing with Birmingham, Arsenal wanted to sign him. He just wanted to check his fitness. He had already agreed terms with the club, I think. He came over to our training ground to watch this U21 game. You could play over-age players. Scott Dann was playing in this game and Harry scored four goals that day against him.

"Arsenal didn't take Scott Dann, but Harry scored four goals. He was a player."

Liverpool whizkid

Rhian Brewster seems to be a teenager in demand as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have joined Tottenham, Arsenal, Barcelona and Monaco in the race to sign him, according to The Sun.

He is currently in talks with Liverpool to sign a professional deal but they have dragged on for too long.