Tottenham transfer roundup: Update on Pulisic pursuit, United could sign defender for £60 million and more - July 14, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup! If Tottenham’s summer window could be represented with a meme then it would be the one where a skeleton is waiting in front of a PC with the caption ‘Spurs fans waiting to make their first summer signing like’.

There is all talk but no show and here we are to bring you the ‘talk’ part of it up ahead…

Pulisic update

Spurs have been linked with Christian Pulisic for a while now but it seems as though they won’t be able to get their man. According to Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld, Dortmund won’t sell their most prized asset even if a club bids over a €100 million for him as they want him to be the new “face” of the team.

“Hans-Joachim Watzke would never let Pulisic go,” Bielefeld said. “They want him to be the new face of the new Dortmund team.

“He’s just 19, they bought him from the US at a young age and the fans really love him at Dortmund."

After the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, Pulisic has risen to a more prominent role with the German outfit and this is why Bielefeld believes that he is an indispensable option.

“He played a lot after Ousmane Dembele left to join Barcelona, he was like the number one option on the wing when Marco Reus was injured.

“They count on him. He has a contract until 2020 and they won’t even look at an offer of under 100 million euros.

He also added that he will play at least another season at Dortmund.

“He will probably stay at least for one more season at Dortmund.”

Quintero update

After a great World Cup at Russia, clubs – namely Real Madrid and Tottenham – have been looking at Juan Quintero. In the absence of James Rodriguez, Quintero did really well for Colombia and earned the limelight that he got.

According to Rodolfo D’Onofrio, the president of River Plate, any club that wants to sign the Colombian will have to pay €25 million but also added that the player is happy at River.

"I know of offers for Quintero," the president said. "He is happy to be at River.

"If someone wants to take him, they will have to pay €25million. Let's not take it out of context; the boy says he's okay here."

Alderweireld’s asking price revealed

As informed by Yahoo, Tottenham are demanding £60 million from Manchester United for the signature of Toby Alderweireld. United had previously been priced out of a deal when Spurs asked for £75 million for him but could now have him for £60 million.