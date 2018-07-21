Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs contact Juventus for €90 million man and more - July 21, 2018

Pjanic, Higuain and Dybala celebrate

Approach for Higuain

This news might come as a shocker to many but it is exactly what this report from CalcioMercato claims. According to the story, Tottenham have contacted Juventus over a potential deal for Gonzalo Higuain, who is, the report adds, going to take severance pay from the Old Lady to leave the club.

Football.london story

Meanwhile, according to this report from football.london, Spurs have moved on from their interest on both Wilfried Zaha and Malcom as none of the two are players they are targeting this summer.

They also add that the capture of Jack Grealish will be done by next week while Mauricio Pochettino is still dreaming of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Interest in Vida

Domagoj Vida had an outstanding World Cup with Croatia as he helped his team reach the final of the tournament. And now, according to a report from A Spor¸ via TeamTalk, Spurs have made an approach for the defender as they have made a €18 million bid to sign the player from Besiktas.

In the report, it has also been stated that the Turkish giants want around €35 million for the defender after his exploits at the World Cup.

Trippier shocker

It is quite absurd that The Sun have come up with this exclusive right after Real Madrid signed Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad to be a backup for Dani Carvajal. According to the report, the Galacticos want Kieran Trippier, after being impressed with his performances at the World Cup, and are going to make a mammoth £50 million bid for the Englishman.