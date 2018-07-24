Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs believe they can sign Manchester United star and more - July 24, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Spurs are going to make deals on deadline day, aren’t they? There has been a lot of talks but none of the show.

And we are here to present you the talks of the day...

Vertonghen wanted by PSG

So all summer, it was Toby Alderweireld that was being linked with a move out of the club. Things may have taken a turn now, however, as Jan Vertonghen could be on his way out of Lilywhites.

According to a report from Le Parisien, which was picked up by Sports Witness, Thomas Tuchel wants Vertonghen at the club. The Belgian defender has less than a year left on his contract, so Spurs could be at a disadvantage here.

Mourinho responds to touted Martial departure

Jose Mourinho has responded to reports of Martial wanting to leave the Old Trafford, stating that one can’t get everything they want in this life. Mourinho actually sounded very philosophical in his explanation, giving Sigmund Freud a run for his money.

‘I would like to be in Los Angeles now and I am in San Jose,’ he said. ‘You cannot do whatever you want in life. I would love to arrive in LA, to train in LA and play all my five matches in LA, and then don’t travel, don’t change hotel and then go back to Manchester.

‘I would like to play (United’s opening Premier League fixture) against Leicester on Sunday, but I have to play on Friday. So you don’t get always in life what you want,’ he said.

More on Martial

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session

So in this report from the Telegraph, Manchester United could revive their interest for Toby Alderweireld but are aware of the difficulties that arise while dealing with Daniel Levy.

Spurs want Anthony Martial but the Red Devils are not willing to sell him to a Premier League rival only to see him do well after leaving. However, the North Londoners are confident of being able to pull a deal and could take this saga till the deadline day.

Pavard update

There is bad news in this regard for the Lilywhites as France World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with Spurs, is set to stay at Stuttgart for this season, according to an exclusive from CalcioMercato.

They also add that the right-back could actually ask to leave next summer.