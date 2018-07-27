Tottenham transfer roundup: Jack Grealish could still be bought for cheap and more - July 27, 2018

Still no signings

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! There hasn't been a single signing at Spurs yet but there may be one very soon. Lots of talk in the rumour mill today and we will get to it right away!

Berbatov on Kane to Madrid

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken about a potential move for Harry Kane to Real Madrid. The Bulgarian believes that the star striker won’t leave North London for now since Spurs are showing ambition but isn’t sure if he is going to stay put in the future.

“I don’t see Kane leaving for Real Madrid, not at this current moment,” he said.

“The club will have a new stadium soon which shows ambition to him and the squad is building on top of their foundation.

“He’ll stay and fight for silverware for now, but further in the future, I cannot be sure.”

Poch on Llorente

After scoring a brace in a pre-season friendly match against Borussia Dortmund, Fernando Llorente’s future might yet be away from Spurs. When asked about his situation, manager Mauricio Pochettino replied that he isn’t going to focus on a single person.

“I’m not going to talk about individual situations because if I’m going to talk about someone I need to talk about everyone,” he said.

“I am focusing on trying to work hard, trying to provide the team and every single player with the best tools to improve. Of course, I’m happy when the striker scores.”

Grealish update

Still gettable?

Daniel Levy still believes that he could get Jack Grealish for as little as £20 million, according to Mirror. Aston Villa’s financial woes might have been eased with the arrival of billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, but they still have to balance the books to stay on the right side of FFP.

Pulisic's father speaks

Tottenham had previously been linked with Dortmund star Christian Pulisic. A move might not have materialized yet but according to the player’s father, the player could move.

In a cryptic way to describe things, Mark Pulisic suggested that moving away from Dortmund “might” be the right thing to do, but then stated that Pulisic himself doesn’t think it is the right thing to do before claiming that the final decision is that of the player.

"There's always change. You can think one thing, then you do it, and at the end of the day it wasn't the right thing," Mark Pulisic said. "Football is crazy. You have to go with the flow and make sure the player feels comfortable, whatever the decision is.

"There's no magic formula. Is it right to stay at Dortmund? Who knows. Is it right to move to another club? He might think it is, or someone else might think it is, but it might not be in the player's mind.

"The only thing we can do is continue to talk with him and make sure he's always in the loop of what's going on, present all the facts and the content of what can happen, or will happen. It's up to the player to make that final call."