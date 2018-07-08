Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham transfer roundup: Real Madrid star to join Spurs? Jack Grealish deal could be completed soon and more - July 8, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.59K   //    08 Jul 2018, 15:00 IST

Real Madrid CF v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League
Benzema to Spurs?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day! It is quite strange that the North London outfit are yet to make a signing but with just over a month left in the window, they might as well make a few over the next few days.

And here is the rumour mill suggests about them…

Beating Newcastle for Plea

Tottenham are yet to find a striker that is adept enough to be a backup for Harry Kane. They tried Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente but it didn’t work out for them.

And now, they are looking at Alassane Plea of Nice to solve their Kane backup crisis. Newcastle are in the hunt for the striker and offered £20 million for him, according to Telegraph. However, Nice want £27 million for their player – and Spurs have entered the race for the forward who scored 21 goals in the Ligue 1 last season.

N’Zonzi a Dembele replacement?

Arsenal’s interest in Steven N’Zonzi is well portrayed but they may have a hindrance in their path in the form of eternal rivals Tottenham. According to Corriere dello Sport via TalkSport, Spurs are interested in bringing the Sevilla star to North London as a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Pochettino has identified the Frenchman as a replacement for the Belgian, who is almost certainly set to leave the club for foreign shores

The latest on Grealish

Aston Villa Training Session
Aston Villa Training Session

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Jack Grealish for a while now and the move might finally happen if Birmingham Mail are to be believed. According to a report from the outlet, the Aston Villa star is expected to join the North Londoners when the transfer fee is agreed upon between the two clubs.

The report further adds that Spurs are the only club “seriously” interested in acquiring his signature. 

Karim Benzema

This one comes from Don Balon as the outlet claims that Karim Benzema has been asked by Julen Lopetegui to accept offers from the Premier League as he can’t guarantee minutes to the Frenchman.

The Frenchman can be used in a swap deal to sign Harry Kane from Spurs or join Chelsea should the Blues sell Alvaro Morata. Benzema, however, has informed that he will wait until he knows what Cristiano Ronaldo does next before making a decision as he is very close to the Portuguese.

