Tottenham transfer roundup: Barcelona star could join Spurs, who are set to lose striker after agent's revelation and more – July 9, 2018

Barca star could join Spurs

Llorente not signing an extension

Fernando Llorente was signed by Tottenham as a backup to Harry Kane and while he didn’t really set the world on fire with his displays, he was a decent backup to the Englishman.

And now, his father – who is also his agent – has revealed that his son will not sign a renewal with Spurs after his contract with the Lilywhites ends next summer, with Napoli showing interest in the World Cup-winning Spaniard.

"No, absolutely, we will not renew with Tottenham,” he said (translation from here).

"We know nothing about Napoli," he said. "At the moment nobody has contacted us neither from Napoli nor from Tottenham, so at the moment I don’t have anything to say about it.

"Of course, we would be honoured to deal with the Blues because we are talking about one of the top Italian football clubs.”

Barca star linked

It is not every day when Spurs are linked with Barcelona players. However, today is an exceptional day where the Lilywhites have been linked with a Barca star who had a terrific World Cup as he scored three goals for his nation.

We are, of course, talking about Yerry Mina. Despite the defender having a good World Cup, it seems as though Barcelona are willing to sell the Colombian as The Sun state that Barcelona want to send Mina to Premier League on with Mauricio Pochettino being an admirer of the defender.

Harry Kane on Madrid’s radar

Despite the fact that Harry Kane has only just signed an extension with Tottenham, Real Madrid are eying a move for the England captain in a bid to make him a replacement for the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Marca, Kane is one of the candidates to lead the Blancos’ attack next season with Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard on Madrid’s radar.

Liverpool enter Grealish race

Liverpool have contacted Aston Villa over a potential sale of Jack Grealish – who has been linked with Spurs over the last few months – according to a report from the Mirror.

Villa’s financial woes are such that they can’t even make loan signings unless they sell a player. Villa initially wanted £40 million for their star asset but are now willing to let him go for half of that.