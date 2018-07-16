Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham transfer roundup: Liverpool want Zaha, Fulham look at Malcom and more – July 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
2.98K   //    16 Jul 2018, 16:29 IST

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
A coveted figure

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Spurs have a little over 20 days left in the market and they are yet to sign any players. And if today’s rumours are to be taken seriously, then they might just lose out on some players in the upcoming days.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

Disagreements with United

Manchester United want Toby Alderweireld at Old Trafford but it seems as though they just can’t seem to agree upon a deal for the Belgian. According to Sky Sport’s Michael Bridge, Spurs want £20 million more than what United are offering.

“The valuations between the clubs are very far apart. It’s up to £20m,” he said.

Meanwhile, the player himself has spoken about his future, stating that it is Tottenham who decides where he plays in the upcoming season.

”I have another two years contract. Tottenham decides about my future,” he said.

"Of course I have my own idea. But that is not the case now."

Fulham come in for Malcom

This is quite a surprise, as Fulham are apparently trying to bring Bordeaux Malcom to the club. Fulham have only just won promotion to the Premier League and have already bagged Jean Michael Seri from Nice.

And now, according to The Sun, Fulham are trying to repeat the trick of signing a big prospect by bringing the Brazilian, who has also been linked with Tottenham, to Craven Cottage.

Everton aware of Spurs’ interest

Wilfried Zaha is a player that has been linked with Spurs for a long time. Their interest in him dates back so long that the attacker actually made a move to Manchester United and then back to Crystal Palace in the time in between.

And now, it seems as though Everton are the club that could have him for the upcoming season. But they are also aware of the fact that the player is on the radar of Spurs.

According to Goal, Everton want the player and are eying up a move that could potentially cost £50 million with Spurs, Borussia Dortmund and even Liverpool in the hunt for the former Red Devils player. 

