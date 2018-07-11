Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs and Man Utd go to war for Real Madrid genius worth €300 million, and more – July 11, 2018

Going to war for Madrid star?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! As the bell tolls and the clock ticks, the anxiousness of Spurs fans is also increasing as the club is yet to sign a player in this window.

However, that might change soon and here is a bit of an indication of what could happen next.

All hope is gone

There were rumours of Gareth Bale going back to Tottenham Hotspur after he revealed that he is looking for more playing time - be it at Madrid or someplace else. As a result, he became an easy target for the outlets.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Juventus, Gareth Bale’s chances of leaving the Bernabeu are slim. According to football.london, Tottenham never believed that they could bring their prodigal son back home.

The want for Kovacic

A wanted man

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the focus now shifts to Matteo Kovacic who openly admitted that he wants to leave Madrid to play more, and two clubs are going to war for his signature.

According to Don Balon, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two clubs that are the most interested in bringing the Croat who has a €300 million release clause in his Madrid contract to their respective clubs.

Update on Malcom

After Malcom was once again linked to Spurs yesterday, another report has come out from France that backs it. According to France Football, Spurs officials have met Bordeaux about a potential transfer for the Brazilian and they might advance in their talks in the upcoming days.

The report also quotes The Times as claiming that Spurs have a €170 million budget for making signings in the summer.

Interest for Rebic

After a World Cup campaign where he has had his fair share of the limelight, Ante Rebic is a man in demand. According to Sport1, his club Frankfurt are highly fearful of approach from the Premier League.

According to the report, Tottenham and Everton are admirers of the player and a €50 million bid from any one of them could see the German club letting him go.