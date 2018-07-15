Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs interested in bargain World Cup winner and more - July 15, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! The stressful transfer period continues for Spurs fans as they are yet to make a signing this window. They have once again been linked with quite a few players today – and we shall write them down for you here!

Andre Gomes want Tottenham move

Despite being linked with Arsenal of late, Andre Gomes wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur – at least that is what folks at Mundo Deportivo seem to believe. Paulinho has been sold by Barca and even then, Gomes knows that Ernesto Valverde doesn’t want him and he ideally wants to move to Tottenham.

And if that doesn’t happen, he wants to play in the Premier League for some other English club.

Joao Mario to Spurs?

This would be a deal that would potentially make Spurs fans want to rip their hair apart. Mario didn’t have the best of World Cups with Portugal and now, he could move to Tottenham if odds are to be believed.

According to odds from SkyBet, Spurs are the second favourite to land the Portuguese midfielder with the odds stacked at 5/1.

Spurs interested in Gotze

Spurs bound?

Mario Gotze scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup that made Germany lift the title that year. However, since then, his career took a nosedive from which there seems to be no return.

But still, Spurs are interested in the player if this report from football.london is to be believed. They also add that the German is available for as little as £18 million.

Pavard on the shortlist

Benjamin Pavard shot himself into the limelight with a hell of a thundercurler goal against Argentina. The Stuttgart right-back has been one of the most consistent figures for France and has attracted interest from top clubs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could make a move for the player should they sell Toby Alderweireld to some other club, if the information obtained by the Mirror is to be believed.

Vincent Janssen could leave

After not being able to fill in for Harry Kane whenever the chance arose for him, it seems as though Vincent Janssen is on the brink of leaving the club on loan this summer. Fenerbahce have made a loan offer with a loan fee of €2 million for the Dutchman, according to Fanatik via Turkish-Football