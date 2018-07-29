Tottenham transfer roundup: Updates on Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish and more - July 29, 2018

He is not worried

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! Things don’t look all that great at North London but then Pochettino doesn’t sound too bitter about it either, unlike one of his peers who manages a club in Manchester.

Anyways, here is what the mill says about the Lilywhites!

Pochettino gives update

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the club’s chances of landing Manchester United target Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. The Welshman, who was signed for a €100 million by Madrid, had previously been touted with a move to the Lilywhites this summer but it seems as though the chances of landing their former player isn’t much of a possibility.

“I think it’s not realistic,” Poch said.

Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer as the deadline day looms over them. With only over 10 days to go before the window slams shut, Pochettino has stayed coy about the club making signings in the upcoming days.

“I'm not going to talk about targets or names. We'll see in the next few weeks.

“I think we’re going to, sure, see what happens in the next few days. If you say we need to sign there, maybe, but with or without injuries that was our target after we finished last season – to add some players with qualities that can help us achieve all that we want. With or without, I think we are going to.”

Grealish backfire

Daniel Levy’s reputation might have led him to believe that he is the ultimate don when it comes to negotiating. This, right now, might have backfired on him as the Spurs director’s stubbornness regarding Jack Grealish’s deal may have blown up on his face.

At least that is what the Mirror are claiming here as they report that Villa’s “new owners” have “blocked” a summer deal for the player. Levy wanted to take the advantage of Villa’s financial worries by bringing down his price to £20 million but now the deal might not happen at all.

Given that Spurs are yet to open their account in this summer, this is quite troubling for the North Londoners.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Mail claims that Aston Villa may want to let go of Jack Grealish if he wants to move and if Tottenham make a £25 million bid for him. That is a lot of ‘ifs’.