Tottenham Transfers News: Four Midfielders and a Striker Linked

How many targets will Spurs sign?

Rabiot linked with Spurs again

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer rumours of the day! Another usual day for Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer market as they are pretty much always linked with the same players every now and then.

There have been three new players linked with the Lilywhites, which is what the focus of this roundup will be towards. So without further ado, let’s dive into the world of rumours surrounding the North London club.

Dolberg linked

Moving to the Premier League?

Remember Kasper Dolberg? The young Ajax striker was a sensation in the 2016/17 season, where he scored 23 goals from 47 games. Not bad for a then 19-year-old, eh?

This season, however, he hasn’t been able to replicate the goods of the season before. With only 9 goals from 30 games, he has somewhat fallen off the radar. But then again, he is only 20 and can still become a star.

And this is perhaps why former Dutch winger Andy Van der Meyde has revealed, as quoted by Calcio Mercato, that Tottenham Hotspur want Kasper Dolberg and that the youngster’s future is in the Premier League.

What better manager to groom you in your youth years than Mauricio Pochettino?

Rabiot back on the radar

This is not the first time that Adrien Rabiot’s name has been linked with Spurs. This time, however, it comes after his mini-rant of removing himself from the standby list of France as he didn’t agree with Didier Deschamps’ decision to put him in there in the first place.

The volatile midfielder had a good season with Paris Saint-Germain but might want to try out a different league – and this is where Tottenham Hotspur come in.

According to Calcio Napoli 24, the North London duo of Tottenham and Arsenal have joined Juventus and Napoli in the race for the signature of the talented Frenchman.

Kondogbia to Spurs?

Just signed by Valencia

Finally, the big Frenchman, whose loan deal from Inter was made permanent by Valencia recently, has been linked with a move to England by Sky Sports, who claim that Spurs’ scouting network has watched Geoffrey Kondogbia as they seek a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

The likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Haidara have also been touted with the throne that could be left vacant with the departure of the Belgian.