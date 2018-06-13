Tottenham transfers news: Spurs favourites to land Manchester United star, Ajax name price for De Ligt and more - June 13, 2018

Could this be Spurs first signing?

Mou and Poch go head to head in the market?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur roundup for the day! For the second day in a row, the Lilywhites have quite a lot of rumors about them. It seems as though they are picking up in the window as there are more than five stories about them today.

United end interest in Rose

Manchester United have decided to abandon their plans of signing Danny Rose as he is no longer on the list of the Portuguese manager, which is according to this report from the Mirror.

A bit about Anthony Martial

It seems as though Anthony Martial wants to grow as a player and realizes that in order to do so, he may have to move away from the club.

The former Monaco starlet hasn’t been able to imprint himself as a crucial member of the former Real Madrid manager’s squad and might have to consider moving in order to develop as a player.

Spurs have been linked with a move and according to odds at Coral, the Lilywhites have odds of 2/1 to land him.

De Ligt bad news

De Ligt to move to Juve?

For a while now, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Mattijs De Ligt as the Dutchman is reportedly going to leave Ajax. According to a report from CalcioMercato, however, Ajax have set an asking price of €60 million for the youngster with Mino Raiola working out a move to send De Ligt to Juventus.

Grealish bid

According to the reliable sources of Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer worth £15 million to Aston Villa for the signature of highly-rated midfielder Jack Grealish. It must be noted that Villa are in some financial problem and may be forced to sell the youngster.

Dembele’s agent flies

This comes from another rather reliable source as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the agent of Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has flown to Italy to evaluate offers for his client. It has been reported that the likes of Inter, Napoli and Juventus are after his signature.

Gelson Martins update

So there has been a bizarre incident at Sporting as their fans attack the players, which could lead to them rescinding their respective contracts with the club. One such player being touted to do the same is Martins – who has been linked with a move to Tottenham by A Bola.