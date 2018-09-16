Tottenham vs. Liverpool: 3 Things We Learned

Five wins from five so far this season for Liverpool

Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Wembley came at a time when Jurgen Klopp was celebrating the third anniversary of his appointment. The win not only showed us the impact Klopp has had over these years but also the serious challenges that Liverpool will pose for the Premier League title.

This is one of Liverpool's best start to a Premier League campaign with the last time they got 5 out of 5 in 1990. When Klopp replaced Brendan Rogers in 2015, Liverpool was not a team that ran City close to the title in 2014, in fact, they were languishing at no.10.

James Milner was the only Liverpool player who played against Tottenham in a dull draw in 2015 immediately after Klopp's appointment. While Spurs had 6 players from that fixture. It shows how Klopp has completely taken over the side making his own signings and making the team play the way he wants them to. The fact that the Liverpool bench on Saturday included the likes of Fabinho, Shaqiri, Henderson, and Sturridge tells us about a strong team trying to take the title away from City.

Here we take a look at the most important things which were concluded from yesterday's match at Wembley.

#3 Liverpool is not a one-man team

The Egyptian star feeling his way into the new season

Mohamed Salah is facing the curse of the second season. Defenders come prepared to tackle him and he has to develop his game to be more unpredictable. But the good thing for Liverpool and Klopp is that the slump is not affecting the team morale and Mane and Firmino have taken up added responsibility of scoring the important goals.

Salah though has a quality of attracting the defenders towards him which frees up space for Firmino and Mane to weave their magic. Firmino has been excellent in his three seasons at Liverpool. His ability to link up well with anyone he plays with, sheer pace and trickery have caused headaches for Premier League defences.

Milner, Keita, and Wijnaldum are also forming a strong steel like midfield which gives the front three enormous amount of freedom.

