Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: 4 players to watch out for in potential Champions League spot decider

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will lock horns on May 12 in the second North London derby of the season. Both teams are fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League, which makes this encounter even more interesting.

Mikel Arteta's team are fourth in the league table and are four points above Spurs, who are in fifth place.

Arsenal don't have a win from their last six visits to Tottenham Hotspur's home ground. This fixture is a six-pointer as it may determine who picks an automatic ticket to Europe's elite competition.

A win for the Gunners will ensure qualification to the Champions League, while a victory for Antonio Conte's side will keep the pressure on both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four players to watch out for in this potential Champions League spot decider.

#1 Bukayo Saka

If there is one player who can make a big difference in this fixture, it is Bukayo Saka. He has been one of Arsenal's best players this season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 35 league matches.

Saka has also proven to be a big-match player this season. When both teams met earlier in the season, on September 26, he scored and assisted as Tottenham were thrashed 3-1 at the Emirates. He has also scored against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United this season.

Daily Hotspur @Daily_Hotspur NEW: Ben White and Bukayo Saka are both DOUBTS for the north London derby, according to Mikel Arteta. | NEW: Ben White and Bukayo Saka are both DOUBTS for the north London derby, according to Mikel Arteta. | @charles_watts 🚨 NEW: Ben White and Bukayo Saka are both DOUBTS for the north London derby, according to Mikel Arteta. | @charles_watts

According to Arteta, via a report from the Metro, the 20-year-old is doubtful for this tie after limping off the pitch in the Gunners' 2-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend. However, if he gets the nod to make the short trip to Tottenham Stadium, he is, surely, a player to surely watch out for.

#2 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is one of the Premier League's stand-out players of the season. Son's goals and performances are one of the reasons why Spurs are still in the top-four race.

The 29-year-old has scored 20 goals in 32 league appearances this season. This fixture will also provide him the opportunity to close in on Mohamed Salah (22 goals) in the Golden Boot race.

B/R Football @brfootball Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale are the only Spurs players to bag 20 goals in a single Premier League season without scoring a penalty Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale are the only Spurs players to bag 20 goals in a single Premier League season without scoring a penalty 💫 https://t.co/21SdKxjAwe

He scored Tottenham's only goal in the 3-1 defeat in the first North London derby this season and will look to repeat the same on May 12.

#3 Emile Smith Rowe

If Saka fails to make the starting lineup, then all eyes will be on Smith Rowe to deliver for the Gunners. He, alongside Saka, has been Arsenal's main goalscorer this campaign. Both players have scored 11 league goals this season.

The Arsenal No. 10 also scored a goal and registered an assist when both teams met earlier in the season at the Emirates. Smith Rowe has not been prolific in front of goal in recent weeks. He has managed just one goal in his last 10 Premier League outings, but will fancy getting on the score sheet once again in the derby.

#4 Harry Kane

If there is one man who knows how to steal the shine in the North London derby, it has to be Harry Kane. The England captain has registered 11 goals and three assists in 16 meetings against the Gunners.

All of Kane's goals against Arsenal have been in the Premier League, making him the most prolific goalscorer in the North London derby.

COYS.com @COYS_com #THFC



🗣 Harry Kane: "The goal vs Arsenal when I cut in off the flank and bent it in was a very special moment in terms of the atmosphere. I'd never heard White Hart Lane that loud and energetic." That noise 🗣 Harry Kane: "The goal vs Arsenal when I cut in off the flank and bent it in was a very special moment in terms of the atmosphere. I'd never heard White Hart Lane that loud and energetic." That noise 💉 #THFC https://t.co/ToaUDN6vgU

If Kane is not scoring, he is busy creating chances for his teammates. He currently has 21 goal contributions in 34 league appearances this season (13 goals and eight assists).

Tottenham's record goalscorer will want to add more goals to his derby tally and also avoid recording his lowest league goal number (3) since the 2013-14 season.

