Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday as Ryan Mason's side look to consolidate their place in the top six.
Spurs are currently sixth in the league, tied on points with West Ham in seventh and four points behind Liverpool in fifth.
Mason's side have been inconsistent of late, having won three of their last five league games. It looks like Tottenham will need to win their final two games of the season if they are to qualify for the UEFA Europa League this season.
Aston Villa have fallen off the pace recently and are currently 11th in the table, four points behind Leeds United in 10th.
Dean Smith's side have been in terrible form of late, winning only two of their last 12 league games. Villa have nothing to play for at this point in the campaign, but will be looking to end their season on a high.
Tottenham have it all to play for on Wednesday, but Aston Villa are sure to prove a tough test for Ryan Mason's side.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head
Tottenham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won their last five league meetings against Aston Villa.
Spurs came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
Tottenham Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W
Aston Villa Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Team News
Tottenham
Tottenham have no new injury worries following their win against Wolves at the weekend.
Mason will, however, be without Serge Aurier and Ben Davies, who are still unavailable due to injuries.
Injured: Serge Aurier, Ben Davies
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Aston Villa
Aston Villa will be without Matty Cash and Trezeguet as the duo have been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries.
Dean Smith will be sweating on the fitness of midfielder Morgan Sanson, who is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up last month.
Injured: Matty Cash, Trezeguet
Doubtful: Morgan Sanson
Suspended: None
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Predicted XI
Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Matt Doherty; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso; Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane
Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Prediction
Both teams play high-paced attacking football, which should make for an exciting contest on Wednesday.
We expect Tottenham to have enough firepower to get past Aston Villa.
Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa