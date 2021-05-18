Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday as Ryan Mason's side look to consolidate their place in the top six.

Spurs are currently sixth in the league, tied on points with West Ham in seventh and four points behind Liverpool in fifth.

Mason's side have been inconsistent of late, having won three of their last five league games. It looks like Tottenham will need to win their final two games of the season if they are to qualify for the UEFA Europa League this season.

Aston Villa have fallen off the pace recently and are currently 11th in the table, four points behind Leeds United in 10th.

Dean Smith's side have been in terrible form of late, winning only two of their last 12 league games. Villa have nothing to play for at this point in the campaign, but will be looking to end their season on a high.

Our 𝟮𝟭𝘀𝘁 and final away trip of the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭 season is up next. 🟣 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/xgAE35j1KI — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 17, 2021

Tottenham have it all to play for on Wednesday, but Aston Villa are sure to prove a tough test for Ryan Mason's side.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Tottenham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won their last five league meetings against Aston Villa.

Spurs came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Tottenham Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Aston Villa Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Team News

Morgan Sanson could be fit for the game

Tottenham

Tottenham have no new injury worries following their win against Wolves at the weekend.

Mason will, however, be without Serge Aurier and Ben Davies, who are still unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Aston Villa will be without Matty Cash and Trezeguet as the duo have been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries.

Dean Smith will be sweating on the fitness of midfielder Morgan Sanson, who is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Matty Cash, Trezeguet

Doubtful: Morgan Sanson

Suspended: None

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

A return to winning ways and now a big week ahead to back it up. ✊ @KumhoTyreUK ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/AIE4xepEbG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 17, 2021

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Matt Doherty; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso; Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Prediction

Both teams play high-paced attacking football, which should make for an exciting contest on Wednesday.

We expect Tottenham to have enough firepower to get past Aston Villa.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa