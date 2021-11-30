Tottenham vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December, 2021

Tottenham host Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Tottenham are currently 7th in the league, four points off the top 4. Antonio Conte's side have been in inconsistent form of late and will be heading into the game off the back of a shock 2-1 defeat against Mura in the Europa Conference League. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Brentford on Thursday.

Brentford have had a solid first season in the Premier League so far and are currently 12th in the table, three points behind their opponents. Thomas Frank's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Everton last time out.

They will be hoping to take that momentum into the game against Tottenham on Thursday.

Both sides will look to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Tottenham vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will only be the second time the two sides have faced off against each other in the last two decades.

Tottenham came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met, during an EFL Cup match back in January. Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son scored to take Spurs into the final of the tournament.

Both teams have identical defensive records, having kept four clean-sheets and conceded 17 goals so far this season.

Tottenham are, however, tied for the second-worst attacking record in the league, havinf only scored 11 goals from their 12 games so far.

Tottenham vs Brentford Prediction

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides given the form that both teams are in.

Tottenham have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Mura last week. Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett are all still out injured.

Brentford will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. David Raya, Josh Dasilva, Kristoffer Ajer, Matthias Jorgensen and Julian Jeanvier are all unavailable due to injury.

Neither side have really been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday. We predict a well-contested draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Brentford

Tottenham vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (despite Tottenham's difficulties in front of goal this season, it is likely they will score against a weakened Brentford defense)

Tip 3 - Ivan Toney to score/assist for Brentford - YES (Toney has the highest goal contribution for Brentford this season with four goals and two assists)

Edited by Rohit Mishra