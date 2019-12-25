Tottenham vs Brighton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20 |

Jose Mourinho's honeymoon period at Tottenham Hotspur is most certainly over, and how ironic was it that it was his former protege who landed the telling blow during last weekend's hotly contested London derby (that was marred by racism).

Brighton's weekend was also subpar as they lost to the high-flying Sheffield United at home, which also ended their three-match unbeaten run.

However, the Seagulls will look to complete an unlikely double over Spurs after recording a thumping 3-0 victory in their previous meeting earlier this season at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham vs Brighton Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have not lost a league game on Boxing Day since December 2003. It is perhaps no surprise to see Brighton being billed as highly unlikely to claim an upset by the odds-makers.

The Seagulls have beaten Tottenham just three times in their history with the most recent win coming in the reverse fixture earlier this season. In fact, they are attempting to claim a double over the Lilywhites for the first time.

Tottenham have kept only two cleansheets this season in the league. That is the joint-lowest tally, matched only by Manchester United, Norwich, and Southampton.

Tottenham form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Brighton form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Tottenham vs Brighton Team News

Tottenham's Son Heung-min will begin his three-match ban after his straight red card against Chelsea. Jose Mourinho's side failed with an appeal and therefore will be lacking firepower up front.

Long-term absentees include Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris, and Erik Lamela.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns and will be at full strength when they travel to London.

Tottenham vs Brighton Predicted XI

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Moura, Kane

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Gross, Trossard, Maupay

Tottenham vs Brighton Prediction

This promises to be a goal-fest. Whilst Mourinho is famous for setting his teams to not concede, his new Spurs side have shipped in 14 goals in all competitions since he took over. That is a tally matched by crosstown rivals Arsenal, who have also let in a joint-high 14 goals in that span. Brighton's away record is decent and the last time they failed to score away from home was at Stamford Bridge in September. Since then, they struck at Manchester United in a 3-1 loss and at Liverpool in a 2-1 defeat, and in their last trip to North London, the Seagulls stunned Arsenal by winning 2-1. Tottenham will seek vengeance after their recent loss to Chelsea, but this has all the markings of a nail-biting Boxing Day drama.

Verdict: Tottenham 3-1 Brighton