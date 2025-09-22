Tottenham vs Doncaster Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24 2025

Tottenham Hotspur face off with Doncaster Rovers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the third round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup this Wednesday.
Tottenham have started their season well, winning their first UEFA Champions League match last week. They are currently 3rd in the Premier League table. Doncaster, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak and sit in 7th place in League One.
So will it be business as usual for Tottenham or can Doncaster spring an upset this week?
Tottenham vs Doncaster Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham have only faced Doncaster once before, in the second round of the 2009-10 EFL Cup. That game saw Spurs run out 1-5 winners, with goalscorers including Peter Crouch and Roman Pavlyuchenko.
- Some Tottenham fans were probably disappointed in their 2-2 draw at Brighton this past weekend, as many observers believed they deserved all three points. However, boss Thomas Frank has stated that he felt their performance, which saw them come from 2-0 down to draw, was their best of the season thus far.
- While few people will be expecting Doncaster to pull off what would be a huge upset here, they do have history in the EFL Cup already this season. In the first round, they knocked out current EFL Championship frontrunners Middlesbrough, stunning them with an 0-4 win at the Riverside Stadium.
- Doncaster actually have a Tottenham player on their roster this season. Young winger Damola Ajayi, who scored in the Europa League win over Elfsborg last season, is spending the campaign on loan at the Eco-Power Stadium, but will be inelegible to play on Wednesday.
- To find the last time Tottenham were dumped out of the EFL Cup by a non-Premier League side, you have to go back to the 2019-20 season, when Mauricio Pochettino's side were stunned by League Two side Colchester.
Tottenham vs Doncaster Prediction
Under normal circumstances, a large Premier League outfit like Tottenham would be expected to play young prospects in a game like this. However, unfortunately for Doncaster, this may not be the case.
Not only are most of Tottenham's best young players out on loan, but Thomas Frank may also want to give experienced campaigners like Archie Gray, Kevin Danso and Randal Kolo Muani some minutes here.
This means that the chances of an upset seem very slim, particularly as Doncaster are not on particularly good form right now anyway.
Prediction: Tottenham 4-0 Doncaster
Tottenham vs Doncaster Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.
Tip 2: Tottenham to score at least two goals - Yes (Tottenham have scored two or more goals in five of their seven matches this season).
Tip 3: Tottenham to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Tottenham have only conceded three goals in their five domestic matches this season).