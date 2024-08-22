Tottenham vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24 2024

Tottenham play host to Everton in a Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday (August 24).

Neither of these sides had a perfect start to their season on the opening weekend. Tottenham drew 1-1 away at newly promoted Leicester, missing plenty of big chances in the process.

Everton, meanwhile, were beaten in one-sided fashion by Brighton at Goodison Park, losing 0-3 in a worrying performance.

So which side will come out on top this weekend?

Tottenham vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last season saw Tottenham take maximum points from Everton's visit to North London. Goals from Richarlison and Son Heung Min gave Spurs a 2-1 victory, although Everton did see a goal controversially chalked off by VAR.

Everton have not beaten Tottenham in any of their last six meetings. Their last win over Spurs came on the opening day of the 2020-21 season, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header gave the Toffees all three points.

Both of these teams could field some new players this weekend, with Tottenham having brought in four new first teamers this summer and Everton having signed five. The home side could unleash former Burnley winger Wilson Odobert in his Spurs debut.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to see new striker Dominic Solanke find the net this weekend. Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals for Bournemouth last season before his switch to Spurs.

Everton's 0-3 loss to Brighton will probably have worried boss Sean Dyche, particularly as his side only conceded three or more goals on six occasions last season.

Tottenham vs Everton Prediction

Despite their disappointing result against Leicester last week, Tottenham were very impressive for lengthy periods and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

If Ange Postecoglou's side can be less profligate in front of goal, then they should definitely find plenty of opportunities in this game, particularly with how poor Everton looked against Brighton.

The Toffees looked shorn of confidence and in this game, they will definitely miss combative midfielder Amadou Onana, who has now moved to Aston Villa.

In front of their home fans, then, we expect this game to be a good one for Tottenham, who should run out comfortable winners.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Everton

Tottenham vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Dominic Solanke to score for Tottenham - Yes (Solanke missed some good chances against Leicester and will want to make up for that in this game).

Tip 3: Tottenham to score more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Tottenham created plenty of chances against Leicester and could easily have scored three. If they can find their groove here, a big victory wouldn't be a shock).

