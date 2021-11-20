Tottenham vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2021

Tottenham host Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides being in similar form of late.

Tottenham are currently ninth in the table, six points off the top four. New boss Antonio Conte's side have only managed to win two of their last six games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Leeds on Sunday.

Leeds United have had a dismal season so far. Marcelo Bielsa's side have only managed to win two league games this campaign and are currently 15th in the league, three points off the relegation zone. They will look to kickstart their campaign with a win against Tottenham on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game in order to climb up the table, and that should make Sunday's contest an exciting matchup.

Tottenham vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings.

The two sides secured home victories over each other in the Premier League last season. Tottenham demolished Leeds 3-0 at home, while Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Spurs 3-1 at Elland Road.

Tottenham have the second worst attack in the Premier League this season, having only scored nine goals from their 11 games so far. Leeds United aren't much better either, having scored 11 league goals this campaign.

Both Tottenham and Leeds are also in the bottom half of the league defensively, having conceded 16 and 18 goals respectively this season.

Tottenham vs Leeds United Prediction

Despite the similarities in their form recently, new manager Antonio Conte will be looking for his first Premier League win as Tottenham manager against Leeds United on Sunday.

Both teams will, however, have a host of players missing for the game. Tottenham will be without Oliver Skipp due to suspension, while Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre Emil Hojbjerg are both doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are all out injured.

As for Leeds, Junior Firpo is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Jamie Shackleton are all unavailable due to injury.

Tottenham should have enough firepower to get past a poor Leeds side at home. We predict Antonio Conte's side will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Leeds United

Tottenham vs Leeds United Betting TipsTip 1 - Result: Tottenham Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Antonio Conte's sides are known for their defensive resilience and that should come to the fore during Sunday's game).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 3 - Less than 2.5 goals in the game - YES (Both sides are among the worst teams in the league in front of goal this season).

Edited by Peter P