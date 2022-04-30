Tottenham vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Tottenham host Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Tottenham are currently 5th in the league, two points behind Arsenal in 4th. Antonio Conte's side have faltered of late and are winless in their last two fixtures. They will look to turn things around with a win against Leicester on Sunday.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the table, ten points behind West Ham United in 7th with two games in hand. Brendan Rodgers' side have been woeful recently and are winless in their last four games. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Tottenham on Sunday.

Antonio Conte on our final games of the season 🎙 "We have to go step by step."

Tottenham need to win the game to keep up with Arsenal in the race for the top 4 and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Tottenham vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record, winning three of thier last five meetings, with Leicester City winning the other two.

Tottenham came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Totteham have the fifth best defense in the league, having conceded 1.2 goals per game from their 33 matches so far.

Leciester are tied third from bottom for the most clean sheets in the league so far, having recorded only six in their 32 games so far.

Tottenham vs Leicester City Prediction

Neither team have been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Tottenham will be without Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty and JAphet Tanganga for the game. Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Eldin Jakupovic are all out for Leicester due to injury.

Despite neither team being in great form, Tottenham should have enough quality to get past Leicester City on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Tottenham coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Leicester City

Tottenham vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media in his press conference, as attentions turn to #TotLei on Sunday 🎙️

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Leicester City have only managed nine goals in their last ten games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Tottenham have only conceded three goals in their last five games)

Tip 3 - Heung-min Son to score/assist (Son has managed six goals and one assist in his last five league games)

