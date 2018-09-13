Tottenham vs. Liverpool: 5 players who could decide the outcome

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 13 Sep 2018, 22:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Mo Salah help Liverpool to take all 3 points from Tottenham this time around?

With the international break now over, attentions once again turn to the Premier League, and by far the biggest match of this weekend’s fixtures sees Tottenham face off with Liverpool at Wembley in a clash of title contenders.

Last season saw two titanic matches between the two – Tottenham destroyed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017, scoring three goals in the first half, and in the return fixture at Anfield it looked like Mo Salah had earned all three points for the Reds before an injury-time penalty from Harry Kane rescued a point for Spurs.

Hopefully this weekend will produce a match equally entertaining – and these 5 players could step up to decide the outcome.

#1: Harry Kane

Harry Kane scored 3 times against Liverpool last season

He might be looking tired right now following a seemingly non-stop period of action from last season all the way through the World Cup, but there’s no doubt that Harry Kane is still the most dangerous player that Tottenham possess. Even this supposedly unfit and jaded version of Kane has scored 2 goals in 4 games thus far this season – breaking his August duck and managing to score a tremendous header against Manchester United despite not playing all that well.

Last season’s fixture between Spurs and Liverpool at Wembley saw Kane torment Dejan Lovren so badly to the point where the Croatian had to be substituted after just 31 minutes, and while it’s hard to see the England captain doing the same to Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez, there can be no doubt that if it comes to a single chance, Kane would be the man that Spurs fans would want it to fall to.

A recent interview with Mauricio Pochettino has seen him state that he doesn’t feel that Kane is tired or burned out, and thus he’ll have no issue starting him on Saturday and has every faith that he’ll start to score regularly again soon. If that happens this weekend, then Liverpool could be in big trouble.

