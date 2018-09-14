Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham vs Liverpool: 5 stats you need to know

Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
806   //    14 Sep 2018, 03:47 IST

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Tottenham will want to end Liverpool's unbeaten run when the teams meet this Saturday at Wembley

Matchweek 5 of the Premier League kicks off this weekend with a much anticipated, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur game. While the Reds would like to continue their unbeaten run and maintain the 100 % record, for Spurs it is about making a comeback after a 1-2 loss to Watford.

Well, it is not the biggest rivalry in English football, but over the years, both these teams have played wonderful football and it is always a joy to watch them play each other. As some of the best players of the league play for these clubs, no matter who wins, some quality football is always part of the fixture.

The stakes are high in this match for both the teams. Spurs face a team with a 100% record, for the second time in two weeks. And would like to have a different outcome this time around. The Reds, who are currently on the top of the table, would very much like the standings to stay that way.

So, with all this excitement building up for this fixture, which guarantees to be a thriller, here are 5 interesting facts and statistics from some of their previous encounters.

#5 This is the second highest goal scoring fixture of all time

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Pochettino has not yet lost to Klopp at the Wembley

Between them, the teams have scored 148 goals in total in their previous encounters. And this weekend players from both the teams have a chance to create history. If they manage to score three goals between them this Saturday, they'll overtake the 151 goals scored between Arsenal and Everton, to make this fixture the highest goal scoring fixture of the English top flight.

Both the teams have the attacking prowess to score goals, but with strong defensive organization at the back, players from both the teams might find it difficult to find the back of the net. Let's see if they manage to break the record this time or else it will be a long wait until their next meeting.

1 / 5 NEXT
