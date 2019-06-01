Tottenham vs Liverpool Preview: UEFA Champions League Final Preview, Where to watch and more

Tottenham face Liverpool in an all English showdown in Madrid

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano is set to host the grand finale of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League as Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool in this week's second all English finale. Spurs ended their league campaign on fourth place whereas Liverpool finished second to Manchester City by a solitary point.

The Merseyside outfit saw off teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Porto and Barcelona en route to the final whereas Tottenham knocked Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax out before progressing for the final in Madrid.

Both Spurs and Liverpool look to secure their first piece of European silverware under their respective managers. Last year's finalists and five time champions Liverpool don't have any players suspended for the game, but will be without the services of Naby Keita, who is still recovering from a groin injury sustaine in Liverpool's first leg semi-final clash against Barcelona.

Other than that, The Reds have travelled to Madrid with a full strength squad and have been handed a major boost as Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have fully recovered from their respective injuries. Like Liverpool, Tottenham also had several key players return to training, such as Harry Kane and Harry Winks.

Liverpool secured the double over Spurs this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side securing 2-1 wins at Wembley and Anfield.

Kickoff Information

Date: 1st June 2019, 2nd June 2019 (Indian Subcontinent)

Time: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

TV Coverage: Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Form Guide

Last five fixtures, in all competitions

Tottenham: L-L-L-W-D

Liverpool: W-L-W-W-W

Head-To-Head

Tottenham wins: 48 wins

Liverpool wins: 82 wins

Draws: 42 draws

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur: Christian Eriksen

Tottenham will rely on Eriksen's creativity against Liverpool

Over the years, Christian Eriksen has proved to be a valuable asset to Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs, in general. Eriksen will go into this final as one of Spurs' key players as the North-London outfit will rely on his creativity to upset a well oiled machine in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Dane's ability to play in between the lines and provide incisive passes will be key against a resolute Liverpool rearguard. Along with this, Eriksen's set piece deliveries and passes in transition need to be on point in case Spurs look to hit Liverpool in set pieces or on counters.

Liverpool would need to keep a close eye on Eriksen and prevent him from linking up with the likes of Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Kane.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson

Henderson's leadership might come to the fore as Liverpool aim for #6

Jordan Henderson has proved to be a key figure in Liverpool's midfield and has put in some really good performances en route to the final and also in the Premier League. The Liverpool captain has also seen a rise in his productivity (in terms of assists, goals and key passes) since Klopp started playing him in a slightly advanced role in the right hand side of midfield.

Liverpool will need Henderson's leadership, composure and ability to organise the midfield so that they don't allow Tottenham to run amok from the central areas of the pitch. Henderson's work rate will also be an important factor for Liverpool in their transitions from defence to attack.

Coupled with the above mentioned factors, Henderson's ability to make key interceptions and tackles will be key as Liverpool look to force Spurs into committing mistakes in key areas of the pitch.