Tottenham vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as Jose Mourinho's side look to continue their march to the top four.
Spurs are currently sixth in the league, with a win on Sunday potentially taking them into the top four.
Mourinho's side have faltered of late, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions.
As for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that winning the Premier League title looks unlikely, but the Red Devils are set to finish strongly.
United are currently second in the table, 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand on their rivals.
Solskjaer's side have been in good form of late, having won four out of their last five games across all competitions.
Both sides will be looking for a win when they come up against each other on Sunday.
Tottenham vs Manchester United Head-to-Head
The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is split evenly down the middle. Both sides have won two of their last five league meetings against each other.
Tottenham did, however, demolish Manchester United in a 6-1 mauling in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
Tottenham Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D
Manchester United Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W
Tottenham vs Manchester United Team News
Tottenham
Jose Mourinho confirmed that Ben Davies and Matt Doherty are the only players who are unavailable for the game due to injuries.
Apart from those two, Spurs will have a full-strength team for the game on Sunday.
Injured: Ben Davies, Matt Doherty
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sweating on the fitness of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. However, the duo are likely to be in the squad for the game on Sunday.
Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly are unavailable due to injuries.
Injured: Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly
Doubtful: Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford
Suspended: None
Tottenham vs Manchester United Predicted XI
Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilion, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane
Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani
Tottenham vs Manchester United Prediction
Both sides will want to win this game, but Tottenham will have added pressure to produce a result. Jose Mourinho is experienced at winning big games and should be able to outdo Solskjaer's tactics.
We predict Tottenham will have enough to beat Manchester United in a close game.
Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Manchester United