Tottenham vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Tottenham will kick off their FA Cup campaign on Saturday (January 7) when they host Portsmouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The League One outfit, who're on a four-game winless run, will look to end their dry spell and cause an upset.
Tottenham, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in style, seeing off Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park in midweek.
Before that, Antonio Conte’s side were on a three-game winless run, drawing two. Tottenham, who're fifth in the Premier League, will look to build on their midweek result and kick off their cup campaign on a high.
Meanwhile, Portsmouth failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss against Charlton Athletic. They have now failed to win their last four games, picking up two points from a possible 12 in League One.
Portsmouth now head to the FA Cup, where they picked up successive wins over Hereford and MK Dons in the opening two rounds.
Tottenham vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Portsmouth head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 81 meetings.
- Tottenham have picked up just one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Pompey, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in April 1988.
- Portsmouth are winless in their last four games, picking up two draws and as many losses since a 3-0 win over Stevenage in the EFL Trophy in September.
Tottenham vs Portsmouth Prediction
Portsmouth are in for a tough 90 minutes at the Tottenham Stadium. While Spurs have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, they boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and should pick up a comfortable home win.
Prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Portsmouth
Tottenham vs Portsmouth Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tottenham
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in three of Tottenham’s last five games.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last ten meetings between the two teams.)